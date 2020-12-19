Sports Cricket 19 Dec 2020 Ashwin takes four as ...
Ashwin takes four as India lead Australia by 62

AFP
Published Dec 19, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Ashwin had figures of 4-55 while Umesh Yadav took 3-40.
Ravichandran Ashwin (second from left) of India celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia’s Steve Smith during their second day of the first Test in Adelaide on Friday. — AFP
Adelaide: Ravi Ashwin bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners.

Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India's 244 by 53 runs.

 

At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. The under-pressure Prithvi Shaw, who was out for a duck in the first innings, was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.

Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen.

Australia in turn struggled to make headway as Bumrah, Ashwin and Yadav worked their way through the batting order.

 

Even with India spilling five chances, they never allowed Australia to settle apart from a determined Paine who plugged on to his eighth half century, aided in part by being dropped by Agarwal on 26.

It was Paine's only misstep and he brought up his 50 off 68 deliveries with an assured cut to the boundary.

After Australia took 28 balls to get their first runs on the board, Bumrah stepped up to remove makeshift opener Matthew Wade and the out-of-form Joe Burns for eight each before dinner.

Ashwin's spin captured the wickets of Steve Smith, Travis Head and debutant Cameron Green between dinner and tea with Smith, the world's premier batsman, facing 29 deliveries for his sole run.

 

In the final session Yadav snared Marnus Labuschagne and Cummins to expose the tail and joined Ashwin to take the final two wickets of Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

Labuschagne survived long enough in the middle to be Australia's second-highest scorer with 47, but his wicket was always under threat.

He was dropped three times before his luck ran out after tea when he was trapped in front by Yadav.

It was a fruitful over for Yadav, who removed Cummins before he could score.

India's first innings wrapped up quickly on the second morning with the last four wickets adding just 11 runs in 25 balls.

 

But the tourists' problems started in the final session the previous day at 188 for three, when Virat Kohli was run out to spark a spectacular collapse which saw their last seven wickets fall for 56 runs.

Starc and Cummins, who shared the final four dismissals, were the pick of the Australian bowlers, Starc finishing with 4-53 and Cummins 3-48.

Scorecard:

India 1st Innings:  (overnight 233 for 6): Saha c Paine b Starc 9, Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15, Yadav c Wade b Starc 6, Bumrah not out 4, Shami c Head b Cummins 0. Extras (B-2, LB-8, NB-7, WD-1) 18. Total (all out in 93.1 overs) 244.
FoW: 1-0, 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206, 7-233, 8-235, 9-240, 10-244. Bowling: Starc 21-5-53-4, Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.
Australia 1st Innings: Wade lbw b Bumrah 8, Burns lbw b Bumrah 8, Labuschagne lbw b Yadav 47, Smith c Rahane b Ashwin 1, Head c&b Ashwin 7, Green c Kohli b Ashwin 11, Paine not out 73, Cummins c Rahane b Yadav 0, Starc run out 15, Lyon c Kohli b Ashwin 10, Hazlewood c Pujara b Yadav 8. Extras (LB-3) 3. Total (all out in 72.1 overs) 191.
FoW: 1-16, 2-29, 3-45, 4-65, 5-79, 6-111, 7-111, 8-139, 9-167, 10-191. Bowling: Yadav 16.1-5-40-3, Bumrah 21-7-52-2, Shami 17-4-41-0, Ashwin 18-3-55-4.
India 2nd Innings: Prithvi b Cummins 4, Mayank not out 5, Bumrah not out 0. Total (for 1 wicket in 6 overs) 9.
FoW: 1-7.
Bowling: Starc 3-1-3-0, Cummins 3-2-6-1.

 

Tags: ravichandran ashwin, umesh yadav, virat kohli, india vs australia 1st test match


‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
