IPL 2020 auction: The complete list of players sold

Kolkata: The following is the list of sold players in the Indian Premier League Players' Auction here on Thursday.

As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, went on auction today at the IPL players' auction held in Kolkata on December 19.

There were 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who competed for the available 73 spots.

Here's the list of all the sold players:

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore

Glenn Maxwell - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore

Sheldon Cotrell - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore

Piyush Chawla - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore)

Alex Carey - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore

Jason Roy - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Chris Woakes - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Ravi Bishnoi - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore

Deepak Hooda - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh

Ishan Porel - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Eoin Morgan - Kolkata Kinght Riders for Rs 5.25 crore

Varun Chakravarthy - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore

Rahul Tripathi - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh

M Siddharth - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Chris Lynn - Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore

Saurabh Tiwary - Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh

Robin Uthappa - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Jaydev Unadkat - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore

Kartik Tyagi - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.3 crore

Anuj Rawat - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 80 lakh

Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

Chris Morris - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore

Aaron Finch - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore

Priyam Gard - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore

Virat Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore

Josh Hazlewood - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

James Neesham - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh

David Miller - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakh

Chris Green - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Mohsin Khan - Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Joshua Philippe - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Fabian Allen - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 50 lakh

Sandeep Bavanaka - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Chris Jordan - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore

Tom Banton - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore

R Sai Kishore - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Marcus Stoinis - Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.8 crore

Mohit Sharma - Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Tushar Deshpande - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Prabhsimran Singh - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 55 lakh

Tajinder Dhillon - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Pravin Tambe - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Digvijay Deshmukh - Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Prince Balwant Rai Singh - Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Oshane Thomas - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh

Anirudha Ashok Joshi - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh - Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Kane Richardson - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 crore

Dale Steyn - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2 crore

Isuru Udhana - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh

Shahbaz Ahmed - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Mitchell March - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 crore

Sanjay Yadav - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Abdul Samad - Sunrsiers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Nikhil Shankar Naik - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh.