LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Dubai gears up for arch-rivals clash

Dubai: The stage is set, the wait is almost over as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the Asia Cup 2018 group stage encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

While India have been without the services of Virat Kohli, there has not been any lack of interest as the teams face each other for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final.

Both the teams have a chance to go head-to-head at least twice in this tournament, and thrice if they make it to the final.

However, India will have to defeat Hong Kong on Tuesday before meeting their arch-rivals on Wednesday.

While the Men in Blue are missing the services of regular captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni returns to cricket after a two-month break.

Dhoni had retired from Tests in 2014.

There will be a newcomer in the Indian squad in uncapped Khaleel Ahmed, who was called up for the multi-nation tournament, while Ambati Rayudu is making a comeback to the team after two years.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain and wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 5 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the Indo-Pak clash will be available on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across various Star Sports channels.