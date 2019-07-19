Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 19 Jul 2019 Selectors to meet on ...
Sports, Cricket

Selectors to meet on Sunday to pick team for Windies tour

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
As per a report by IANS, sources in the know of developments because of the CoA’s new diktat the meeting got delayed.
The Indian selectors will meet on July 21 (on Sunday morning) to pick the team for the West Indies tour.(Photo: AP)
 The Indian selectors will meet on July 21 (on Sunday morning) to pick the team for the West Indies tour.(Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The national selection committee will meet on Sunday morning in Mumbai to pick the squads for India’s tour of the West Indies.

The Indian selectors will meet on July 21 (on Sunday morning) to pick the team for the West Indies tour.

 

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to take place on Friday (today), but it got postponed after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday decided that the chairman of the panel, instead of the secretary, will convene the meeting. The CoA, handed over the responsibility to chief selector MSK Prasad.

As per a report by IANS, sources in the know of developments because of the CoA’s new diktat the meeting got delayed.

“The change in the rule announced by the CoA means that the Secretary will not convene the meeting and that is behind the delay as that has led to some complexities which need to be addressed,” a BCCI source said.

However, a senior BCCI official questioned how Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen Ravi Phodge were unaware of the board’s constitution.

The official stated,“The new Constitution of the BCCI has been mandated by the Supreme Court and in that regard it is correct that it must be followed. Why did it dawn on the CoA now after nearly about a year since it was registered? What triggered this awakening? Do they not know what is happening in the board?”

India is slated to play two T20Is in Florida on August 3 and 4 and then the team would go to the West Indies for the Last T20I on August 6, followed by an ODI series in August. Lastly, the team will play two Test matches on August 22 and on August 30.

...
Tags: committee of administrators (coa), msk prasad, bcci
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Smriti Mandhana became popular after scoring two straight 100s in the first two games of the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

Twitterati wishes Smriti Mandhana on her birthday; see tweets and video

The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration. (Photo: AFP)

'We are pretty heartbroken', says Sikandar Raza on Zimbabwe Cricket's suspension

Cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the former Indian player. (Photo: AFP)

Congratulatory wishes pour in as Tendulkar gets inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

John Obi Mikel's decision comes after the end of Nigeria's campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations. (Photo:AFP)

John Obi Mikel retires from international football



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)
 

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Sunny Leone with Asher. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Twitterati wishes Smriti Mandhana on her birthday; see tweets and video

Smriti Mandhana became popular after scoring two straight 100s in the first two games of the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

'We are pretty heartbroken', says Sikandar Raza on Zimbabwe Cricket's suspension

The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration. (Photo: AFP)

Congratulatory wishes pour in as Tendulkar gets inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the former Indian player. (Photo: AFP)

'Shubman Gill can be India's future No.4', says coach Dav Whatmore

Gill made his international debut earlier this year in the ODI series against New Zealand. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka to sack coaches over World Cup failure

Sri Lanka cricket was in crisis when Hathurusingha was appointed in December 2017, after a successful three-year spell in charge of Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham