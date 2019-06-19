ICC CWC'19: Shikhar Dhawan out for remainder of World Cup, Rishabh Pant replaces him

Rishabh Pant is set to replace Dhawan for the rest of the tournament. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to fracture in his left thumb. The left-hander was hit on his left thumb during India's match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 - @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

Dhawan was hit twice on his hand, first in the 9th over and second in the 40th over by Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile respectively. The medical team immediately attended Dhawan after the first blow.

The second blow resulted in swelling, due to which the call was taken to send in a substitute when it was India's time to field.

Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

Dhawan scored a match-winning knock of 117 runs off 95 balls against the defending champions Australia.