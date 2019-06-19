Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Shikhar Dhawan out for remainder of World Cup, Rishabh Pant replaces him

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : AMEYA BARVE
Published Jun 19, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 5:21 pm IST
The left-hander was hit on his left thumb during India's match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.
 Rishabh Pant is set to replace Dhawan for the rest of the tournament. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to fracture in his left thumb. The left-hander was hit on his left thumb during India's match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant is set to replace Dhawan for the rest of the tournament.

 

Dhawan was hit twice on his hand, first in the 9th over and second in the 40th over by Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile respectively. The medical team immediately attended Dhawan after the first blow.

The second blow resulted in swelling, due to which the call was taken to send in a substitute when it was India's time to field.

Dhawan scored a match-winning knock of 117 runs off 95 balls against the defending champions Australia.

