Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 19 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: PCB ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: PCB chief phones Sarfaraz Ahmed after losing to India

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : AMEYA BARVE
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed warned his teammates regarding the further backlash at home.
Pakistan are currently placed ninth in the table and will be eager to outplay a struggling South African side in their next match. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan are currently placed ninth in the table and will be eager to outplay a struggling South African side in their next match. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Pakistan suffered their seventh defeat against India in World Cup history at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan's batting order collapsed while chasing a massive target of 337, ultimately losing the game by 87 runs. (DLS method)

 

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed warned his teammates regarding the further backlash at home if the team is unable to perform in the remaining matches of the mega-event.

However, according to news.com.pk, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani phone the skipper and assured him on Tuesday that the entire nation stands by the team.

Mani also stated that the nation expected an improved performance from the team in upcoming matches.

Mani has adviced Sarfaraz to ignore "baseless news stories" and not let such stories divert his attention from the game. Mani expects the skipper to lead the team to deliver their best in the remainder of the tournament.

After suffering the loss against India, Sarfaraz had warned his teammates about the possible backlash.

"If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home," the skipper had reportedly said post the match.

Pakistan, currently placed ninth in the table will be eager to outplay a struggling South African side in their next match.

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns on June 23 at the Lord's.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs pakistan, sarfaraz ahmed, pakistan cricket board (pcb), ehsan mani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Pakistan has managed to win only one match out of five in their World Cup campaign.

ICC CWC'19: Former Pakistan skipper questions Inzamam-ul-Haq's presence in England

India can now move forward with bidding for hosting rights to various international sporting events, like the 2032 Olympics (Photo: AFP)

India to revive bid to host 2032 Olympics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in London with husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli, earlier this week, the NH10- star headed to England while Team India is on a short break before the World Cup match against Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

Morgan reached his ton in only 57 balls against Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Gulbadin Naib tries to obstruct Eoin Morgan’s way to get him out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SBI to offer home loans on basis of repo rate

The existing framework of lending home loan products following the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will continue along with the new framework, the SBI said. (Photo: File)
 

Euthanasia now legal in Australian’s Victoria for the terminally ill

The scheme will be accessible only to terminally ill adult patients with fewer than six months to live -- or one year left to live for sufferers of conditions such as motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

A Bible? A Quran?: Reality check of viral post shows different story

McEver said that she made the crystallised book in 2014 and that the artwork has no religious meaning. (Photo: Screenshot of McEver's blog)
 

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in London with husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli, earlier this week, the NH10- star headed to England while Team India is on a short break before the World Cup match against Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)
 

'Have you made Surya Namaskar part of your routine?': PM shares new yoga video

In the video, PM Modi’s animated version is seen teaching Surya Namaskar step-by-step, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

AI pilot asks crew to wash lunch box, delays flight after being rebuffed

The matter has been also been reported to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Key players to watch out for in NZ-SA clash

New Zealand are 'invincible' in the tournament as they won their first three clashes and the last match against India was called off due to rain. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in London with husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli, earlier this week, the NH10- star headed to England while Team India is on a short break before the World Cup match against Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

Watch: Gulbadin Naib tries to obstruct Eoin Morgan’s way to get him out

Morgan reached his ton in only 57 balls against Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Afghanistan players engage in restaurant fight

But Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib, speaking to reporters after the match, played down the incident by saying he had no fresh information to offer on the alleged altercation. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka A-team coach challenges his ban in Court

Aviska Gunawardene (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham