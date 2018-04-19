LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Hosts win toss, opts to bat

These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohali: Hosts Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and have opted to bat in their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Ashwin's team are unchanged for the match, SRH have made one change, bringing in Chris Jordan in place of Billy Stanlake.

Here is how both the teams lineup:

KXIP XI: L Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, A Finch, Y Singh, K Nair, R Ashwin, A Tye, B Sran, M Sharma, M Ur Rahman — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2018

SRH XI: W Saha, S Dhawan, K Williamson, M Pandey, S Al Hasan, D Hooda, Y Pathan, C Jordan, B Kumar, R Khan, S Kaul — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2018

Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Thursday.

These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches.

On the other hand, the only match KXIP have lost so far is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium. While they beat Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the tournament-opener, their most recent win came against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

For SRH, captain Kane Williamson is coming into match fresh from a half-century he scored against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the Kiwi would be hoping for more of the same against the 2014 IPL finalists.

Wriddhiman Saha looks set to retain his place in the playing eleven, whereas Manish Pandey will be another key figure to SRH’s batting lineup.

As usual, the bowing hopes will be pinned on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddhart Kaul and others, as the 2016 champions eye another top-class performance.

For KXIP, all eyes will be on the presence of big-hitter Chris Gayle, who played a quickfire innings of 63 off just 33 balls.

Another positive aspect for the hosts of Thursday’s match is that of KL Rahul, who brought up the fastest-ever IPL fifty in Punjab’s first match of their campaign against DD.

Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan,, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Thursday (April 19)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.