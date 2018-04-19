search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Hosts win toss, opts to bat
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Hosts win toss, opts to bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
The only match KXIP have lost so far is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches. (Photo: BCCI)
 These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohali: Hosts Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and have opted to bat in their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Ashwin's team are unchanged for the match, SRH have made one change, bringing in Chris Jordan in place of Billy Stanlake.

 

Here is how both the teams lineup:

Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Thursday.

These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches.

On the other hand, the only match KXIP have lost so far is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium. While they beat Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the tournament-opener, their most recent win came against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

For SRH, captain Kane Williamson is coming into match fresh from a half-century he scored against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the Kiwi would be hoping for more of the same against the 2014 IPL finalists.

Wriddhiman Saha looks set to retain his place in the playing eleven, whereas Manish Pandey will be another key figure to SRH’s batting lineup.

As usual, the bowing hopes will be pinned on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddhart Kaul and others, as the 2016 champions eye another top-class performance.

For KXIP, all eyes will be on the presence of big-hitter Chris Gayle, who played a quickfire innings of 63 off just 33 balls.

Another positive aspect for the hosts of Thursday’s match is that of KL Rahul, who brought up the fastest-ever IPL fifty in Punjab’s first match of their campaign against DD.

Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan,, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Thursday (April 19)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, sunrisers hyderabad, kings xi punjab, live cricket score


Related Stories

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad have the strongest bowling attack, says James Faulkner
IPL 2018: Play your natural game, says Tom Moody to SRH top-order ahead of KXIP clash
IPL 2018: SRH bonding well under Kane Williamson, says Wriddhiman Saha
IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run
IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Markande's heroics in vain as Sunrisers secure second win
IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Williamson, Dhawan guide hosts to 9-wicket win


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme; may solve global pollution

The production of this enzyme allowed a research team to produce something capable of digesting plastic most effectively. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal wedding obsession: fun can deepen to mental health problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 

Snowballs: New underwear launched to help tackle infertility in men

Named the Snowballs, the undie comes in stretchable organic cotton material and removable scrotum cooling pad. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

What is hell? Here's what a scholar says

The Christian belief in hell has developed over the centuries, influenced by both Jewish and Greek ideas of the afterlife. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp gets 'Dismiss as Admin' and 'High Priority' features

The instant messaging service has added a new feature dubbed 'High Priority Notification' and 'Dismiss as Admin' features.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Hardik Pandya's tweet for injured MI teammate Ishan Kishan is winning hearts

Hardik Pandya (right) took to social media Twitter to issue a heartfelt apology to his Mumbai Indians (MI) team-mate Ishan Kishan (right). (Photo: BCCI / AP)

Verbal abuse to be toned down, Australia got carried away in recent times: Tim Paine

Tim Paine said Australia would definitely tone down the verbal abuse of opponents which has been an integral part of it team conduct. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli to play County Cricket besides Steve Smith or David Warner at Surrey?

Smith and Warner were handed a year-long ban by Cricket Australia with Bancroft receiving a 9-month punishment. (Photo: BCCI/AFP)

Keen to avoid failure, Virat Kohli eyes county stint ahead of India’s England tour

Virat Kohli had stressed the need for getting used to local conditions after India, the world's top Test team, lost a series to South Africa 2-1 in January. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Ishant Sharma makes flying start at Sussex after missing out on IPL contract

Ishant picked up 5 wickets in his debut county season with Sussex. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham