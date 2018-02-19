search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Imran Khan marries mother of 5, faith healer Bushra Maneka aka Pinki Pir

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 10:41 am IST
Earlier, Khan had rejected reports that he had contracted his marriage with Maneka on January 1 in Lahore.
Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed party chief Imran Khan's marriage to his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka, thus ending weeks of speculation about the union.

Read: Imran Khan proposes marriage to Bushra Maneka

 

Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

He said the marriage ceremony was held at Maneka's brother's residence in Lahore. PTI Central Executive Committee member Mufti Muhammad Saeed performed the 'nikah'.

"Marriage is the combination of two hearts and two souls which join each on this special day of wedding. I wish a very happy and blessed married life to Imran Khan," Chaudhry said.

"The valima ceremony will also be held in a simple manner in a few days," he said.

The PTI's media wing released pictures of the marriage ceremony in which Khan is seen wearing shalwar kameez and black jacket while the bride is decked in red suit with woolen shawl.

None of Imran's sisters was present in the ceremony triggering rumours that Khan had not taken them into confidence about his third marriage.

Khan's previous two marriages ended in divorce.

(Photo: AP)Imran Khan's first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. He has two sons from her. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months. (Photo: AP)Imran Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months. (Photo: AP)

Read: Black magic causes divorce, says Imran Khan's ex wife Reham

Earlier, Khan had rejected the reports that he had contracted his marriage with Maneka on January 1 in Lahore's Defence residence of his 'new' brother-in-law.

A source in the party said Khan was under immense pressure from the PTI to disclose his third marriage after a humiliating defeat in Punjab's Lodhran district last week.

"The PTI leadership was of the view that strong rumours about his third marriage had played a role in the defeat of the party’s strong man Jahangir Tareen's son at the hands of a candidate of ruling PML-N," he said.

"Khan was advised to disclose his marriage as early as possible because the general elections are not far away and the PTI may suffer more politically if this news was broken just before the polls," he said.

Read: Did I sell state secrets to India? Imran Khan slams Sharif over wedding buzz

Maneka is in her late 40s and has five children from her first marriage. She is a resident of Pakpatan district, some 250 km from Lahore, which is known for the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar.

According to a source, Khan had started visiting her over a year ago to seek spiritual advice.

"He got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some 'intimacy' and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month," the source said.

Last month, Khan had admitted that he had proposed marriage to Maneka.

"I would like to reiterate that every time I met her, with family and alone, she has been in purdah (veil). My interest in her lies in the fact that I have not seen or met anyone with her level of spirituality. I only sent the proposal for marriage after she divorced her husband," said Khan.

Tags: imran khan, bushra maneka, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf (pti)
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore


Related Stories

Imran Khan proposes marriage to mother of 5 and faith healer Bushra Maneka


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hits back at short-bowling queries, opens on knuckleball skills

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been working on the knuckleball for almost one year, claimed a five-wicket haul at the New Wanderers Stadium on Sunday as India won the first T20I against South Africa by 28 runs. (Photo: AP)

Kohli can break Tendulkar’s record, Dhoni can still be dangerous: Gundappa Viswanath

Virat Kohli continued his sublime form in the ongoing tour of South Africa and created yet another world record two days ago, becoming the first batsman ever to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series. (Photo: AP)

Steve Smith's Australia looking forward to South African safari

Smith took a break from cricket after a one-day series against England at the end of January. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli-led India to depart for England tour earlier than expected?

Virat Kohli-led India will embark on a long tour to England after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May, as they continue their preparation towards the ICC World Cup next year. (Photo: BCCI)

See pics: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and others sweat it out ahead of 1st SA vs IND T20

While comeback man Suresh Raina was seen doing some batting practice, MS Dhoni and Jaydev Unadkat too took part in the session. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham