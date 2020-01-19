Sports Cricket 19 Jan 2020 India Vs Australia 3 ...
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan’s shoulder injured on field

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan lies on the ground after getting hurt. PTI image
Bengaluru: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

 

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

Indian players seen wearing black armbands on their right arms as Shikhar Dhawan, centre, holds his shoulder after getting hurt while fielding the ball during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore, India, Sunday, January. 19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Indian team members wear black arm bands to honour Bapu Nadkarni

Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestlers Bajrang, Ravi Kumar clinch gold at Rome Ranking Series

Dhoni's contract not being renewed was not exactly a surprise as he has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal on July 9, 2019. He has been on an sabbatical and has refused to divulge his future plans. (Photo | AFP)

No doubt Dhoni will be retained by CSK in 2021: N Srinivasan

Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. AFP photo

Tennis young guns getting closer to Grand Slam success: Djokovic



