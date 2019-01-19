search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

MS Dhoni a superstar, all-time great; Aussies must look up to him: Justin Langer

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Dhoni scored an unbeaten 87 off 114 balls to anchor India to a seven-wicket victory in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1.
Langer said that Dhoni gave his young side a batting tutorial on how to go about in such a run chase. (Photo: AP)
 Langer said that Dhoni gave his young side a batting tutorial on how to go about in such a run chase. (Photo: AP)

Melbourne: Australian coach Justin Langer Friday paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a superstar and an all-time great of the game after the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman produced a master class run-chase in India's ODI series clinching win here.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 87 off 114 balls to anchor India to a seven-wicket victory in the third ODI here to clinch the series 2-1. India won their maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia.

 

Langer was amazed by Dhoni's fitness at the age of 37 and said that playing against him has been a rich learning experience for his young side.

"He (Dhoni) is 37 years old. His running between the wickets is elite, and his fitness is elite. For him to run between the wickets for three days in a row, it was 40 degrees the other day, and play like that, he is a superstar of the game and that's what Australians should be aspiring to be -- superstars of the game," Langer said at the post-match press conference.

"MS Dhoni, like Virat Kohli, like Cheteshwar Pujara in the Test series, they give us really great role models. MS Dhoni, his record, everything speaks for itself as a captain, batsman, wicketkeeper. He is literally an all-time great of the game and it has been, as hard as it is to lose, a privilege to play against those guys."

Dhoni was dropped twice -- when on 0 and 74 -- and Langer said that cost his side the match. He also said that Dhoni gave his young side a batting tutorial on how to go about in such a run chase.

"You drop MS Dhoni a couple of times and you don't win. You don't give great players chances. We did that tonight. We get down the 49th over and MS is there again. It was a great lesson for our squad. We talk about match winners, getting the job done -- he showed us again. It is a great tutorial for our batters," he added.

"If M S Dhoni can come out and run between wickets like that after keeping wickets for 50 overs, that is the level the whole world should be aspiring to. I would be amazed if they (Australian players) don't learn from playing against those guys. For a young squad, there is no better lesson and learning to rub shoulders with great players. I'm glad we have had the experience," he said.

Dhoni copped a lot of criticism from all quarters for his slow strike-rate at the start of the series, but has sounded back with three half-centuries in three matches to be adjudged Man of the Series.

Langer lamented that his side were not up to the mark in the series in terms of holding their chances. He said that it had been a close series against a very good Indian team.

"It has not been a one sided series. India have been too good for us all summer, in Tests and in ODIs. But it has been a close one. The boys have fought hard and we have had some real positives. Jhye Richardson has been a shining light. Peter Handscomb has done a good job in the middle overs and Shaun Marsh has been in great nick. We had our chances and we just didn't take them.

"India are a great side. We should take some great confidence with the way we played against them. If we had taken our chances in Adelaide, this series could have been different. There is light at the end of the tunnel for this team. We can look at the wins and losses, but they will come good," he signed off.

...
Tags: ms dhoni, melbourne odi, australia vs india, team india, australia cricket team, justin langer


Related Stories

No one is more committed to Indian cricket than MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli
Vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Have seen Sachin Tendulkar get angry but not MS Dhoni, says Ravi Shastri
Ready to bat at any position depending on balance of team: MS Dhoni
Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Dhoni, Jadhav star as India win to clinch series
Sachin Tendulkar expects MS Dhoni to control the game from one end now
Please leave MS Dhoni alone, he is tremendous despite inconsistency: Sunil Gavaskar
Jason Gillespie believes MS Dhoni's finishing ability makes him an asset for India
Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Team India celebrate after winning the ODI series (2-1) against Australia on Friday. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni ready to bat at any spot

MS Dhoni en route to his match-winning knock of 87. (Photo: AFP)

No one is more committed to Indian cricket than MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli

The skipper also reckons that the just-concluded Australia series has proved that number five is the most logical spot for Dhoni. (Photo: AP)

Have seen Sachin Tendulkar get angry but not MS Dhoni, says Ravi Shastri

The coach is hopeful that Rishabh Pant would live up to the hype surrounding him but insisted that Dhoni is something else. (Photo: PTI)

Ready to bat at any position depending on balance of team: MS Dhoni

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav shared a 121-run partnership for the unconquered fourth wicket while chasing a tricky target of 231. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham