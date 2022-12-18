  
Sports Cricket 18 Dec 2022 India beat Banglades ...
Sports, Cricket

India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test match

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 10:39 am IST
India’s players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 18, 2022. (Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP)
 India’s players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 18, 2022. (Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP)

Chattogram: India bowled Bangladesh out for 324 on the fifth and final day to win the first Test by 188 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

Bangladesh added 52 runs in 11.2 overs in the morning session and lost four wickets in the process after resuming the day on 272 for six while chasing an improbable 513 for a win.

It was a matter of completing formalities for India after Axar Patel grabbed three wickets towards the end of the fourth day to push the visitors closer to victory.

The second and final Test starts on December 22 in Mirpur.

Brief Scores:

India: 404 and 258/2.

Bangladesh: 150 and 324 all out in 113.2 overs (Zakir Hasan 100, Shakib Al Hasan 84; Axar Patel 4/77, Kuldeep Yadav 3/73). 

...
Tags: india bangladesh cricket match, india beats bangladesh


Horoscope 18 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Croatia players celebrate at the end of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. — AP

Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup

France's forward #09 Olivier Giroud (L) and France's goalkeeper #16 Steve Mandanda take part in a training session at the Al Sadd SC training centre in Doha on December 17, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France. (Photo: AFP)

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

India's Axar Patel, center, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim with his teammates during the day four of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Photo: AP)

India move closer to victory as Bangladesh reach 272/6 in second innings on Day 4

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Messi seeks glory, Argentina meets France in World Cup final



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

King Kohli storms into top-10 T20I batter's list

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma seeks Lord Ganesha blessings ahead of World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma at Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. (Photo By Arrangement)

Women's IPL will bridge gap between international and domestic cricket: Harmanpreet

File photo of India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (DC Image)

Stadium stampede: Evidence points to HCA's negligence

Astonishingly, cases are still being investigated, months after Azharuddin and other HCA officials were booked in connection with the sale of tickets, according to sources. (File photo: AP)

I would like to play against India in final: Pakistan mentor Hayden

Pakistan’s coach Matthew Hayden speaks at a press conference. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->