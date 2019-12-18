Sports Cricket 18 Dec 2019 IND vs WI: Rohit, Ra ...
Sports, Cricket

IND vs WI: Rohit, Rahul score hundreds; Kuldeep takes hat-trick in India's big win

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 5:37 am IST
Kuldeep removed the dogged Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph off successive deliveries to seal the issue in favour of India.
Rohit Sharma captivated with his languid brilliance in company of an equally graceful KL Rahul before Kuldeep Yadav topped it up with a hat-trick in India's series-levelling 107-run victory against the West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/ BCCI)
 Rohit Sharma captivated with his languid brilliance in company of an equally graceful KL Rahul before Kuldeep Yadav topped it up with a hat-trick in India's series-levelling 107-run victory against the West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/ BCCI)

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma captivated with his languid brilliance in company of an equally graceful KL Rahul before Kuldeep Yadav topped it up with a hat-trick in India's series-levelling 107-run victory against the West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday.

The Indian vice-captain hit his 28th ODI hundred -- 159 off 138 balls -- and added 227 for the opening stand with fellow centurion Rahul (102 off 104 balls) as India put up an imposing 387 for 5 in 50 overs.

 

Rishabh Pant (39 off 16 balls) and Shreyas Iyer's (53 off 32 balls) thoroughly entertaining 72-run stand in only four overs also provided the impetus required during a final flourish.

In reply, the West Indies, who looked good at 192 for 3 in the 30th over, were bowled out for 280 in 43.3 overs.

It was Mohammed Shami (3/39 in 7.3 overs), who removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (75 off 47 balls) and skipper Keiron Pollard (0) off successive deliveries to spark a West Indies collapse.

Kuldeep (3/52 in 10 overs) then removed the dogged Shai Hope (78 off 85 balls), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) off successive deliveries to seal the issue in favour of India. This was his second hat-trick in ODIs. He became the first Indian player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket.

On a shirtfront of a track, West Indies was never going to make a comeback after losing five wickets for 18 runs and it was only a matter of time before India ended their four-match losing streak at home. The decider will now be played at Cuttack on December 22.

Rohit, as usual, batted at his own pace and looked like the bandmaster of an orchestra, who made the Caribbean bowlers dance to his tune.

Sheldon Cottrell (2/83 in 9 overs) was punished with such ferocity that he didn't have energy to do a customary 'Cottrell Salute' once Iyer was out and it was more or less similar for all others like Alzarri Joseph (0/68 in 9 overs) and Keemo Paul (0/62 in 9 overs).

It was also a perfect demonstration on how to press the accelerator in this format -- first 50 off 67, the next off 40 balls and the last off only 25.

The innings had 17 boundaries and five sixes and Rohit played the same shot again and again. It was a swivel off his hips between fine leg and deep fine leg to rising deliveries.

The West Indies bowlers were wary of pitching it up to him fearing his drives but ended up bowling short on the hips and the Indian gleefully played the shot again and again.

At times, they did realise the mistake and pitched it up but then 'Retro Rohit' came out from nowhere playing 1980s slog shots, shuffling towards leg-stump and making room to hit over cover boundary.

There was a bowler's back-drive off Joseph to show who is the boss.

Incidentally, Rohit was much behind Rahul in the race for half-century but reached the three-figure mark before the Karnataka batsman.

When Rahul reached his hundred, he made a gesture which was something like shutting his ears from all the humdrum surrounding him. Whatever he meant, it seemed to have worked well for him.

The biscuit coloured 22-yard, devoid of any grass, was supposed to be a nightmare for the bowlers and it stayed true to its character.

As Rohit took his own sweet time to settle down, Rahul went on the offensive taking on Cottrell first up with a flurry of boundaries.

With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, Rahul hit his first six over point off Jason Holder and then hit left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for a six over long-on as the team total of 50 was reached.

By the time Rahul was into his 30s, Rohit hadn't crossed 20 but it was just a matter of time. Once his Mumbai Indians teammate Alzarri Joseph came into the attack, the pull shot also came out of the drawer.

Alzarri's extra bounce was exactly what Rohit required as he rode on top of it and played a range of strokes to slowly catch up.

It was a rare failure for skipper Virat Kohli (0) but the capacity crowd at the YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium was not disappointed as Pant and Iyer hit eight sixes between them in a span of four overs to ensure the score went past 375.

...
Tags: india vs west indies, indian cricket team, west indies cricket team, rohit sharma, kl rahul, kuldeep yadav


Latest From Sports

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma on Wednesday registered the highest ever opening partnership by an Indian pair against West Indies in the One Day Internationals. (Photo: PTI)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul break Ganguly and Sehwag's 17-year-old record

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that the upcoming series against Ireland has been postponed. (Photo: Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket postpones series against Ireland

The upcoming I-League derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in Kolkata was on Wednesday postponed after organisers failed to get

Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League derby postponed amid security concerns

Rohit Sharma made mincemeat of an ordinary West Indies attack at his own languid pace, complemented by an equally elegant KL Rahul, as their twin centuries steered India to an imposing 387/5 in the second ODI here on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Ton up Rohit, Rahul take India to 387/5 against hapless Windies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul break Ganguly and Sehwag's 17-year-old record

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma on Wednesday registered the highest ever opening partnership by an Indian pair against West Indies in the One Day Internationals. (Photo: PTI)

Sri Lanka Cricket postpones series against Ireland

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that the upcoming series against Ireland has been postponed. (Photo: Twitter)

Hugh Edmeades hired for IPL auction

The Indian cricket board has once again hired the services of an international auctioneer Hugh Edmeades for the next year's Indian Premier League. (Photo:File)

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Ton up Rohit, Rahul take India to 387/5 against hapless Windies

Rohit Sharma made mincemeat of an ordinary West Indies attack at his own languid pace, complemented by an equally elegant KL Rahul, as their twin centuries steered India to an imposing 387/5 in the second ODI here on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Cricket South Africa appoints Jacques Kallis as batting consultant

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been named as the team's batting consultant for the summer season. (Photo: Twitter/ Cricket South Africa)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham