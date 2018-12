LIVE| IPL 2019 Player Auction: Teams gear up for bidding war in Jaipur

The IPL 2019 tournament will have an early start next year with the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in May in England. (Photo: IPL Media)

Jaipur: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction day is here and all the eight teams - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up for bidding war in Jaipur.

Manoj Tiwary goes unsold

Cheteshwar Pujara goes unsold

Alex Hales goes unsold

All eyes will be on Yuvraj Singh, who is in danger of going unsold after a below-par IPL tournament earlier this year. He aggregated a total of just 65 runs from eight matches with KXIP in May earlier this year.

Meanwhile, SRH and RR will be boosted by the return of Australian cricketers David Warner and Steve Smith respectively. The duo were suspended from playing for a year in March for their involvement in the controversial ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town during a Test against South Africa.

A new-look Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, meanwhile, will be eager to find a replacement for Glenn Maxwell.

The 30-year-old Aussie was released by the Delhi franchise after yet another poor season where the team finished last with just 10 points.

RCB will be led by their star man and India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB de Villiers will also be making his way back to the cricketing field.

The 34-year-old in May had announced that he would retire from international cricket meaning that he would not be a part of South Africa's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign in England next year.

Date and time:

The IPL 2019 auction will take place on Tuesday, 18th December 2018 and is expected to start at 3.30 pm IST.

Location:

The IPL 2019 auction will take place in the Pink City of Jaipur after being shifted from Bangalore.

Live telecast:

The IPL 2019 auction will be aired live on television across various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the much-awaited IPL 2019 auction will be available on Hotstar.

List of players who will go under the hammer:

First Name Surname Country State Association Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh C/U/A Martin Guptill New Zealand BATSMAN 100 Capped Alex Hales England BATSMAN 150 Capped Shimron Hetmyer West Indies BATSMAN 50 Capped Brendon McCullum New Zealand BATSMAN 200 Capped Cheteshwar Pujara India SCA BATSMAN 50 Capped Manoj Tiwary India CAB BATSMAN 50 Capped Hanuma Vihari India ACA BATSMAN 50 Capped Carlos Brathwaite West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 75 Capped Moises Henriques Australia ALL-ROUNDER 100 Capped Chris Jordan England ALL-ROUNDER 100 Capped Axar Patel India GUCA ALL-ROUNDER 100 Capped Yuvraj Singh India PCA ALL-ROUNDER 100 Capped Gurkeerat Singh India PCA ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Chris Woakes England ALL-ROUNDER 200 Capped Jonny Bairstow England WICKETKEEPER 150 Capped Ben McDermott Australia WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Naman Ojha India MPCA WICKETKEEPER 75 Capped Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER 75 Capped Wriddhiman Saha India CAB WICKETKEEPER 100 Capped Varun Aaron India JSCA BOWLER 50 Capped Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka BOWLER 200 Capped Mohammad Shami India CAB BOWLER 100 Capped Ishant Sharma India DDCA BOWLER 75 Capped Mohit Sharma India HCA BOWLER 50 Capped Jaydev Unadkat India SCA BOWLER 150 Capped Fawad Ahmed Australia BOWLER 50 Capped Khary Pierre West Indies BOWLER 50 Capped Rahul Sharma India PCA BOWLER 50 Capped Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER 100 Capped Sachin Baby India KCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Ankeet Bawane India MACA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Armaan Jaffer India MCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Devdutt Padikkal India KSCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Anmolpreet Singh India PCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Manan Vohra India PCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Ayush Badoni India DDCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Varun Chakaravarthy India TNCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shivam Dube India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Sarfaraz Khan India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akshdeep Nath India UPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jalaj Saxena India KCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Ankush Bains India HPCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Arun Karthick Basker India KCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped K.S Bharat India ACA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Baba Indrajith India TNCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Sheldon Jackson India SCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Anuj Rawat India DDCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Aniket Choudhary India RCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Tushar Deshpande India MCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Rajneesh Gurbani India VCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Chama Milind India HYCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Ishan Porel India CAB BOWLER 20 Uncapped Nathu Singh India RCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Murugan Ashwin India TNCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped K C Cariappa India KSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Yuvraj Chudasama India SCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Zahir Khan Pakteen Afghanistan BOWLER 40 Uncapped Ravi Sai Kishore India TNCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Jagadeesha Suchith India KSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Hashim Amla South Africa BATSMAN 100 Capped Reeza Hendricks South Africa BATSMAN 50 Capped Colin Ingram South Africa BATSMAN 200 Capped Usman Khawaja Australia BATSMAN 100 Capped Shaun Marsh Australia BATSMAN 200 Capped Saurabh Tiwary India JSCA BATSMAN 50 Capped Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan BATSMAN 50 Capped Corey Anderson New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 200 Capped Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER 200 Capped Rishi Dhawan India HPCA ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 75 Capped Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 200 Capped James Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 75 Capped Parvez Rasool India JKCA ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Heinrich Klaasen South Africa WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Kusal Perera Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER 75 Capped Glenn Phillips New Zealand WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Luke Ronchi New Zealand WICKETKEEPER 75 Capped Mithun Abhimanyu India KSCA BOWLER 50 Capped Lockie Ferguson New Zealand BOWLER 100 Capped R Vinay Kumar India KSCA BOWLER 50 Capped Morne Morkel South Africa BOWLER 150 Capped Kane Richardson Australia BOWLER 100 Capped Barinder Sran India PCA BOWLER 50 Capped Dale Steyn South Africa BOWLER 150 Capped Ruturaj Gaikwad India MACA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Priyam Garg India UPCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Amandeep Khare India CSCSCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped K Rohit Rayudu India HYCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped R Samarth India KSCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Tajinder Dhillon India RCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Pravin Dubey India KSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shubham Ranjane India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Sherfane Rutherford West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 40 Uncapped Atit Sheth India BCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis Australia BOWLER 30 Uncapped Anureet Singh Kathuria India RSPB BOWLER 30 Uncapped Ronit More India KSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Anrich Nortje South Africa BOWLER 20 Uncapped Ishwar Pandey India MPCA BOWLER 30 Uncapped Qais Ahmad Afghanistan BOWLER 20 Uncapped Zeeshan Ansari India UPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Satyajeet Bachhav India MACA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Bhargav Bhatt India BCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Rajesh Bishnoi India RCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Darren Bravo West Indies BATSMAN 75 Capped Joe Denly England BATSMAN 100 Capped Anton Devcich New Zealand BATSMAN 50 Capped Faiz Fazal India VCA BATSMAN 50 Capped Aiden Markram South Africa BATSMAN 50 Capped Stephan Myburgh Netherlands BATSMAN 20 Associate Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATSMAN 150 Capped Lendl Simmons West Indies BATSMAN 75 Capped Luke Wright England BATSMAN 150 Capped Dan Christian Australia ALL-ROUNDER 100 Capped JP Duminy South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 100 Capped James Faulkner Australia ALL-ROUNDER 150 Capped Irfan Pathan India JKCA ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Thisara Perera Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Rovman Powell West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Darcy Short Australia ALL-ROUNDER 200 Capped Alex Carey Australia WICKETKEEPER 150 Capped Johnson Charles West Indies WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Andre Fletcher West Indies WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Shafiqullah Shafiq Afghanistan WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe WICKETKEEPER 50 Capped Manpreet Grewal India PCA BOWLER 50 Capped Ali Khan United States of America BOWLER 40 Associate Ben Laughlin Australia BOWLER 100 Capped Tymal Mills England BOWLER 75 Capped Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan BOWLER 50 Capped James Pattinson Australia BOWLER 100 Capped Oshane Thomas West Indies BOWLER 50 Capped Hardus Viljoen South Africa BOWLER 75 Capped Mark Wood England BOWLER 100 Capped Unmukt Chand India DDCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran India CAB BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Chirag Gandhi India GUCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Kattingeri Ashwin Hebbar India ACA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Himanshu Rana India HCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Sarthak Ranjan India DDCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Akshath Reddy India HYCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Himmat Singh India DDCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Baba Aparajith India TNCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Sandeep Bavanaka India HYCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akash Bhandari India HYCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Subodh Bhati India DDCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Hiten Dalal India DDCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Chris Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER 30 Uncapped Lewis Gregory England ALL-ROUNDER 40 Uncapped Karim Janat Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Saurabh Kumar India UPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Diwesh Pathania India SSCB ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Bipul Sharma India SICA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Atharwa Taide India VCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Mohammed Azharudeen India KCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Harvik Desai India SCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Kedar Devdhar India BCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Nikhil Naik India MACA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Mahesh Rawat India RSPB WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Ryan Rickelton South Africa WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Jitesh Sharma India VCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Aniruda Srikkanth India TNCA WICKETKEEPER 30 Uncapped Vishnu Vinod India KCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Patrick Brown England BOWLER 40 Uncapped Manjeetkumar Chaudhary India RSPB BOWLER 20 Uncapped Yash Dayal India UPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Royston Dias India MCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Umar Nazir Mir India JKCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Chetan Sakariya India SCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Pradeep Sangwan India DDCA BOWLER 30 Uncapped Kuldeep Sen India MPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Kanishk Seth India CAB BOWLER 20 Uncapped Rahul Shukla India JSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Arshdeep Singh India PCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Jaskaran Singh India JSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Aaron Summers Australia BOWLER 20 Uncapped Sandeep Warrier India KCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Siddharth Desai India GUCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Rajat Goel India UPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Pappu Roy India OCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Pradeep Sahu India MCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Karanveer Singh India PCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Gurvinder Singh India HPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Kushaal Wadhwani India KSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Fabian Allen West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Doug Bracewell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER 75 Capped Mohammed Mahmudullah Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Paul Stirling Ireland ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Ashton Turner Australia ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped David Wiese South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 75 Capped Sean Abbott Australia BOWLER 50 Capped Junior Dala South Africa BOWLER 50 Capped Ashoke Dinda India CAB BOWLER 50 Capped Harry Gurney England BOWLER 75 Capped Matt Henry New Zealand BOWLER 75 Capped Obed Mccoy West Indies BOWLER 50 Capped Seth Rance New Zealand BOWLER 50 Capped Tanmay Agarwal India HYCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Harpreet Bhatia India CSCSCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Ishank Jaggi India JSCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Sharad Lumba India PCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Tanmay Mishra India MCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Virat Singh India JSCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Treyaksh Bali India HCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Ajit Chahal India HCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Pankaj Jaswal India HPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Roosh Kalaria India GUCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Milind Kumar India SICA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shamss Mulani India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Darshan Nalkande India VCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Sairaj Patil India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jack Prestwidge Australia ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Swapnil Singh India BCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shashank Singh India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Lalit Yadav India DDCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Samarpit Joshi India RCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Aryan Juyal India UPCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Sumanth Kolla India HYCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Anmol Malhotra India PCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Urvil Patel India GUCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Sharath Ravi India KSCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Ajay Rohera India MPCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Prabhsimran Singh India PCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Upendra Singh Yadav India UPCA WICKETKEEPER 20 Uncapped Badrey Alam India MCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Bandaru Ayyappa India ACA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Stephen Chipurupalli India ACA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Rasikh Dar India JKCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Mohit Jangra India UPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Suraj Kamath India KSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Mohsin Khan India UPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Ravi Kiran Majeti India HYCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Nidheesh MD India KCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Safvan Patel India BCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Kushang Patel India SCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Tanveer Ul Haq India RCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Lalith Yadav India VCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Prithvi Raj Yarra India ACA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Robbie Frylinck South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Liam Livingstone England ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Jeevan Mendis Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Keemo Paul West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Vernon Philander South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Isuru Udana Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Sheldon Cottrell West Indies BOWLER 50 Capped Marchant De Lange South Africa BOWLER 75 Capped Steven Finn England BOWLER 100 Capped Dane Paterson South Africa BOWLER 50 Capped Sayed Shirzad Afghanistan BOWLER 50 Capped Sudeep Tyagi India HYCA BOWLER 50 Capped Neil Wagner New Zealand BOWLER 50 Capped Rajesh Bishnoi Sr India RCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Laurie Evans England BATSMAN 40 Uncapped Swapnil Gugale India MACA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Priyank Panchal India GUCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Rajat Patidar India MPCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Dwaraka Ravi Teja India ACA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Prayas Ray Barman India CAB ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Cameron Delport South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 30 Uncapped Ashok Menaria India RCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jamie Overton England ALL-ROUNDER 40 Uncapped Riyan Parag India ASCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akash Parkar India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jason Sangha Australia ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Pratyush Singh India TCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shamar Springer West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Milind Tandon India DDCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped R Vivek India TNCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped R.Sanjay Yadav India TNCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Ravi Balhara India HCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Ashish Hooda India HCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Lukman Hussain Meriwala India BCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Babasafi Pathan India BCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Pankaj Rao India CSCSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Anupam Sanklecha India MACA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Lutho Sipamla South Africa BOWLER 20 Uncapped Pawan Suyal India NCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Blair Tickner New Zealand BOWLER 20 Uncapped Kartik Tyagi India UPCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped K Vignesh India TNCA BOWLER 30 Uncapped Ajay Yadav India JSCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Kuldip Yadav India DDCA BOWLER 20 Uncapped Liam Dawson England ALL-ROUNDER 150 Capped Ryan Mclaren South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Riley Meredith Australia Bowler 40 Uncapped Samit Patel England ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Eoin Morgan England BATSMAN 200 Capped Dwayne Smith West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 75 Capped Jon-Jon Smuts South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Jack Wildermuth Australia ALL-ROUNDER 50 Capped Johannes Malan South Africa BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Shubham Singh Rohilla India HCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Ganesh Satish India VCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Naushad Shaikh India MACA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Pite Van Biljon South Africa BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Jake Weatherald Australia BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Iqbal Abdullah India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shubham Agrawal India CSCSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Agnivesh Ayachi India SCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jay Bista India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Harpreet Brar India PCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Vinod C V India KCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akshay Chandran India KCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Arun Chaprana India HCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shiva Chauhan India RCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Ankit Sharma India MPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jason Smith South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shadley Van Schalkwyk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Manzoor Dar India JKCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Puneet Datey India MPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Pavan Deshpande India KSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Aakarshit Gomel India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Mehdi Hasan India HYCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akhil Herwadkar India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Venkatesh Iyer India MPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India SCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Anirudha Joshi India KSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akshay Karnewar India VCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Aman Khan India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shrikant Mundhe India MACA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shreekant Wagh India VCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Karanveer Kaushal India Team Uttarakhand ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Chirag Khurana India MACA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Tanush Kotian India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Vishal Kushwah India CSCSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Dhrumil Matkar India MCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Akul Pandove India PCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Suyash Prabhudessai India GCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Suryakant Pradhan India OCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped T Ravi Teja India HYCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Dhruva Kumar Reddy India ACA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Sumit Ruikar India CSCSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Aaron Hardie Australia ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Jatin Saxena India CSCSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Ekant Sen India HPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Kshitiz Sharma India ARCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Mrinank Singh India HCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Mukesh Kumar Singh India CAB ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Vivek Singh India CAB ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Sanvir Singh India PCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Shiva Singh India UPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Gurinder Singh India MECA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Utkarsh Singh India JSCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Mayank Dagar India HPCA ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATSMAN 50 Capped Pranav Gupta India JKCA BATSMAN 20 Uncapped Harsh Tyagi India RSPB ALL-ROUNDER 20 Uncapped

