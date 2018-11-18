search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

ICC Women’s World T20: Mandhana, spinners star as impressive India thump Australia

AFP
Published Nov 18, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 10:48 am IST
India sent out a warning to their rivals at the Women's World Twenty20 with a 48-run thrashing of record 3-time winners Australia in Guyana.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as the Indians racked up 167-8 batting first, before restricting Australia to 119-9. (Photo: AP)
 Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as the Indians racked up 167-8 batting first, before restricting Australia to 119-9. (Photo: AP)

Guyana: India sent out a warning to their rivals at the Women's World Twenty20 with a 48-run thrashing of record three-time winners Australia in Guyana on Saturday.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as the Indians racked up 167-8 batting first, before restricting Australia to 119-9 as wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy suffered concussion and could not bat.

 

India, last year's World Cup runners-up, topped Group B after four straight wins and will face either England or reigning champions and hosts West Indies in the semi-finals.

Mandhana hammered 12 boundaries, including three sixes, in a 55-ball 82, putting on 68 for the third wicket in just seven overs with captain Kaur, who smashed a quick-fire 43.

"We were very happy with the way we fielded," said Kaur. "Smriti and I always enjoy playing together and we hope we have more of those sorts of partnerships."

It was a disappointing performance from Australia, as they struggled against India's spinners, with Anuja Patil taking 3-15 and Radha Yadav claiming 2-13, including the vital wicket of Meg Lanning for just 10.

Captain Lanning was optimistic that key batter Healy would be fit for the last four.

"We'll have to look after Alyssa and hopefully she'll be all right for the semi-final," she said.

"Today showed we've got a lot to work on -- we'll have to play a lot better to get through the semi-finals."

...
Tags: india vs australia, smriti mandhana, harmanpreet kaur, icc women's world twenty20


Related Stories

ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj breaks record as Indian eves reach semifinal
ICC Women's World T20: Spinners shine as India beat Ireland to enter semi-finals
ICC Women’s World T20: Mithali Raj guides India to 7-wicket win over Pakistan; watch
ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Bravo on 2014 contract-fallout fiasco: BCCI offered us to pay whatever we were losing

Dwayne Bravo said that a message at 3 am from the then BCCI chief N Srinivasan prompted him to convince his team to play the first ODI after threatening to pull out. (Photo: PTI)

Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root and co sniff victory after Mathews wicket

Spinners led by Jack Leach helped England close in on a series-clinching victory after Sri Lanka lost a fighting Angelo Mathews for 88 in the second Test. (Photo: AFP)

Visit to Pu La's house reminds Sachin Tendulkar of meeting with Sir Don Bradman

Jasprit Bumrah will be x-factor for Indian attack: Damien Fleming

Hardik was well-suited for Aussie conditions, his absence will hurt India: Hussey

Mike Hussey, who has a fair idea about the current crop of India players, feels that all-rounder Hardik Pandya's absence will
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham