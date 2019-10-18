Sports Cricket 18 Oct 2019 Sarfaraz Ahmed sacke ...
Sports, Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pakistan Test and T20I skipper

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
The 34-year-old has scored 5,669 runs with 15 centuries and 31 half-centuries in 73 Tests.
Pakistan played nine matches in the World Cup in which they managed to win five while they lost three matches. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan played nine matches in the World Cup in which they managed to win five while they lost three matches. (Photo: File)

Karachi: Sarfaraz Ahmed has been sacked as Pakistan's Test and T20I skipper.

"It has been an honour to lead Pakistan at the highest level. I want to thank all my colleagues, coaches and selectors who have helped me in this journey. My good wishes are with Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team, and I hope they will continue to grow stronger and stronger," Sarfaraz Ahmed said in an official statement.

 

Replacing Sarfaraz, Azar Ali has been appointed as the Test captain while Babar Azam has been handed over the reins in the shortest format of the game.

"There is no bigger honour than to captain the Pakistan national cricket team in the pinnacle format of the game. I feel humbled, excited and privileged, and with the support of the team, look forward to justifying the faith that has been entrusted upon me for the World Test Championship," Ali said.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed has done an excellent job in transforming raw talent into experienced players and I now look forward to inspiring those skillful players in our endeavors to collectively achieve our World Test Championship objectives and beyond," he added.

Pakistan played nine matches in the World Cup in which they managed to win five while they lost three matches.

The team faced huge criticism after they lost against India by 89 runs. They were ranked at the fifth spot in the teams' rankings of the tournament and could not qualify for the semi-finals as only the top four teams were awarded the knockout spot.

In April 2016, Sarfaraz was appointed as the Pakistan captain for the T20Is before being elevated as the ODI captain in early 2017. He was then named captain across all formats following the 2017 tour of the West Indies.

Sarfaraz had captained Pakistan in 13 Tests, 48 ODIs and 34 T20I out of which he won four, 26 and 29 matches respectively.

The appointments were confirmed after Sarfaraz's was left out of both formats due to the drop in his form during the fast few series.

"To be named the captain of the No.1 ranked side in the world is the biggest thing that has happened to my career to date. I am ready for this challenge and also willing to learn more in the process. I feel it has been a natural progression for me and I am delighted that the PCB has put faith in my capabilities," Azam said.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed has led the side in the shortest format by example and it is my responsibility to take forward his accomplishments so that we remain a consistent, attractive and powerful side," he added.

Ali has been a vital cog in Pakistan's batting line-up since making his debut against Australia in 2010. The 34-year-old has scored 5,669 runs with 15 centuries and 31 half-centuries in 73 Tests.

Pakistan is slated to play against Australia in two Tests and three T20Is in Australia later this year. The series against Australia will be followed by Test series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will face Australia in the first T20I on November 3

...
Tags: pakistan cricket team, sarfaraz ahmed
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi


Latest From Sports

It has been learnt that CAB has also sent invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it couldn’t be confirmed from the CAB sources. (Photo: PTI)

CAB invites Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for Test match at Eden Gardens

Kohli played an extra pacer in Umesh at Pune by benching Hanuma Vihari but only time will tell what combination he chooses for the final Test. (Photo: AFP)

IND vs SA 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and Co to go for the kill in Ranchi

The 50-year-old Lara also said that the introduction of the World Test Championship will make the viewing experience of Test matches exciting for the spectators around the world. (Photo: AFP)

'Virat Kohli leads by example in all aspects of the game': Brian Lara

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Virat Kohli celebrates Karva Chauth with wife Anushka Sharma



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda drops first teaser for the 2020 Octavia

A more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen is also expected.
 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
 

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' won top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards
 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IND vs SA 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and Co to go for the kill in Ranchi

Kohli played an extra pacer in Umesh at Pune by benching Hanuma Vihari but only time will tell what combination he chooses for the final Test. (Photo: AFP)

'Virat Kohli leads by example in all aspects of the game': Brian Lara

The 50-year-old Lara also said that the introduction of the World Test Championship will make the viewing experience of Test matches exciting for the spectators around the world. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli celebrates Karva Chauth with wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Run chase: Virat Kohli looks to topple Aussie run machine Steve Smith

Kohli’s career-best 254 not out in India’s second successive win in the three-match series moved him to within one point of Smith in the International Cricket Council Test chart.

Brian Lara is impressed by Indian pace attack

Brian Lara
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham