search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs HK: Hong Kong wins toss, opts to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs HK: Hong Kong wins toss, opts to field

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
India will lock horns against Pakistan in their final group game on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after their opening match.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Dubai: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match here on Tuesday.

Hong Kong, who advanced through the qualifiers, had a nightmarish start to their campaign having suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan a few day back.

 

The Men in Blue will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was given a break following the team’s full-fledged tour to the United Kingdom.

Uncapped Khaleel Ahmed will be eager to make his debut. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu returns to the Indian squad after a two-year absence.

Irrespective of the result, India will lock horns against Pakistan in their final group game on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after their opening match.

Squad:

India:

Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu,  Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav,  Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath(Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan,  Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Christopher Carter,Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed.  

Live telecast and timings:

The match will be aired across various Star Sports channels. The match will start at 5 pm IST.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: rohit sharma, asia cup 2018, team india, hong kong cricket team, live cricket score




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs HK: Hong Kong wins toss, opts to field

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child born with 4 legs and 2 penises branded 'miracle of god' by locals

The boy needs to undergo surgery in Lucknow (Photo: YouTube)
 

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Live streaming, telecast, squads and more

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan in their group stage clash of the Asia Cup 2018 on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma a 'gamble' for Australia tour: Ian Chappell warns Indian selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

Slick, whose real name is Simone Thompson, sported black nipple pasties and strappy bondage lingerie during the catwalk show. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rohit Sharma a 'gamble' for Australia tour: Ian Chappell warns Indian selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Live streaming, telecast, squads and more

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan in their group stage clash of the Asia Cup 2018 on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Focused MS Dhoni bats in nets ahead of Asia Cup opener vs Hong Kong

(Photo: PTI)

Wasim Akram: Kohli's absence from Asia Cup will be a psychological boost for Pakistan

Virat Kohli has been rested for the ongoing Asia Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Asia Cup 2018: Injured Tamim Iqbal ruled out of tournament

The left-hander received a blow to his wrist in the second over of Bangladesh's innings when he was hit by a short ball from Suranga Lakmal. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham