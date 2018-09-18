LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs HK: Hong Kong wins toss, opts to field

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Dubai: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match here on Tuesday.

Hong Kong, who advanced through the qualifiers, had a nightmarish start to their campaign having suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan a few day back.

The Men in Blue will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was given a break following the team’s full-fledged tour to the United Kingdom.

Uncapped Khaleel Ahmed will be eager to make his debut. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu returns to the Indian squad after a two-year absence.

Irrespective of the result, India will lock horns against Pakistan in their final group game on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after their opening match.

Squad:

India:

Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath(Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Christopher Carter,Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed.

Live telecast and timings:

The match will be aired across various Star Sports channels. The match will start at 5 pm IST.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.