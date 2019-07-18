Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 18 Jul 2019 Virat Kohli, most ot ...
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli, most other seniors ready to travel for West Indies tour

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 18, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
The exceptions are-- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who would not be available during the tour.
Bumrah, who was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' victorious IPL campaign bowled in all ten matches of India in the World Cup. (Photo: File)
 Bumrah, who was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' victorious IPL campaign bowled in all ten matches of India in the World Cup. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Unlike what was reported earlier, most of Team India's senior players have indicated their availability for the upcoming West Indies tour, which will commence early next month.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who are ready and willing to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against the Caribbean side.

 

Kohli, who got a small break between the IPL and the World Cup because of RCB's early exit from the tournament is not inclined to take any rest after the World Cup. Rohit Sharma is also keen to continue his scintillating batting form after emerging as the leading scorer of the tournament.

The exceptions are-- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who would not be available during the tour. MS Dhoni is learnt to be headed to his army unit for the next two month. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been enduring back trouble and Jasprit Bumrah has been advised a bit of rest.

Some media reports had speculated that Kohli and Bumrah would be rested even for the Tests against West Indies. However, this seems unlikely to be the case when the national selectors meet on Friday.

Bumrah, who was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' victorious IPL campaign bowled in all ten matches of India in ICC World Cup 2019. The 25-year-old may want to rest for the white-ball series in the Caribbean but has no intention of missing the Tests, according to sources.

Pandya, who suffered back trouble during the entire Mumbai Indians campaign has been in pain since some time. He will probably be given a break for the whole series.

As reported by Times of India, all other players of Team India are fit and are expected to make themselves available for the series.

“There’s no word yet on Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar (who had to leave the World Cup midway due to injuries). The chief selector may have an idea because he’s been following this up. Let’s see, we’ll have a better idea tomorrow on how they’re recovering,” sources in the know said.

Dhawan fractured his left thumb during the league match against Australia. He got hit between the index finger and thumb during India's match World Cup match against Australia. Shankar, on the other hand, injured his left toe while facing a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.

Sources also revealed that the team management is displeased at rumours that have been floating around, mentioning a rift within the squad.

“Absolute nonsense is being pedalled, like 'there’s a rift in the team, there’s trouble brewing', what not. It’s really uncalled for. Which cricketer wishes away another cricketer? Only one who’s never played the game. The World Cup ended and someone wanted a new headline. It’s disappointing how some people twist and turn things to suit their interests,” sources in the know said.

...
Tags: virat kohli, india vs west indies, jasprit bumrah, mahendra singh dhoni
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Muttiah Muralitharan also shared his views on ICC’s boundary-count rule and the overthrow that changed the fortunes of the game. (Photo: AFP)

Muttiah Muralidharan opines on the 2 controversial rules that made England WC champs

Apart from Roy, Lewis Gregory will also make a Test debut as he was named in the 13-man squad announced by the England National Cricket Selectors on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

'Let's get some red ball practice in': Jason Roy reacts on Test call-up

Juventus announced the deal's completion on Thursday, saying it had signed the Netherlands international to a five-year contract. (Photo: AFP)

Ajax's De Ligt joins Juventus for 75 million euros

Incidentally, netizens also found a nearly funny similarity between Hardik Pandya and Abdul Razzaq. (Photo:AFP)

Ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq says ‘he had 5 to 6 extramarital affairs’; watch video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

The car was removed from water with the help of a towing company. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-screen plans in India

Netflix Inc has rolled out a new feature that gives parents more control over access to content by allowing them to block individual movies and specific shows.
 

5 unknown facts about birthday girl Smriti Mandhana

Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today (July, 18, 2019).
 

Sylvester Stallone praises video of specially-abled fan painting Salman's portrait

Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone.
 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

5 unknown facts about birthday girl Smriti Mandhana

Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today (July, 18, 2019).

Pakistan seniors don’t retire on time, compromise team’s fitness, form: Waqar Younis

Lashing out at those defending Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup on the basis of the fact that the team won its last four matches, Waqar made it clear the team should never have been in such a position. (Photo: AFP)

Kapil Dev's panel leading to pick Team India coach, no decision before SC hearing

The Kapil Dev-led ad-hoc committee has emerged as the front-runner to pick the next national coach but a final decision on panel formation would be taken only after the next Supreme Court hearing.

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants PCB to appoint long-term captains

Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion into the Pakistan team in 2017 created a lot of controversy as the player is Inzamam's nephew. (Photo:ANI)

Sri Lanka Cricket likely to make changes to team's coaching staff

Sri Lanka's coaching staff currently comprises of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, batting coach Jon Lewis, and fielding coach Steve Rixon. (Photo: representational image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham