LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, Ind vs Ban: India wins toss, opts to field

Colombo: Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in their Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue made one change, bringing back Jaydev Unadkat in place of Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan has not made any changes to the Bangladesh team, and are playing the same eleven which beat Sri Lanka by two wickets recently.

Here is how the teams will lineup for the tournament decider.

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, S Raina, D Karthik, L Rahul, M Pandey, V Shankar, W Sundar, S Thakur, Y Chahal, J Unadkat — BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2018

BAN XI: T Iqbal, L Das, S Rahman, M Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, S Al Hasan, M Hasan, M Rahman, R Hossain, N Islam — BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2018

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led India and Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh will lock horns for one last time in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy when they faceoff for the final of the tri-nation tournament.

Barring their opening loss to Sri Lanka, India have had a successful tournament so far, winning the remaining matches and thereby topping the points table with six points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming into the final with a win ratio of 50 per cent in the league stage. Despite losing both the matches to India, the Men in Green produced top-class performances against Sri Lanka in both their encounters, including their dramatic finish to the two-wicket win.

The Bangla Tigers are boosted by the return of skipper Shakib al Hasan, who picked up a wicket in the previous match.

However, they are yet to beat India in a T20I, and will hope to end their winless jinx.

Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

It will be interesting if India would go ahead with Mohammed Siraj or make a change for this match. Siraj conceded 50 runs from four overs last match, taking just one wicket.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan,, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Ariful Haque, Nurul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony and Abu Jayed.