search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, Ind vs Ban: India wins toss, opts to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, Ind vs Ban: India wins toss, opts to field

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Barring their opening loss to Sri Lanka, India have had a successful tournament so far with three wins on the trot.
Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP)
 Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in their Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue made one change, bringing back Jaydev Unadkat in place of Mohammed Siraj.

 

Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan has not made any changes to the Bangladesh team, and are playing the same eleven which beat Sri Lanka by two wickets recently.

Here is how the teams will lineup for the tournament decider.

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led India and Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh will lock horns for one last time in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy when they faceoff for the final of the tri-nation tournament.

Barring their opening loss to Sri Lanka, India have had a successful tournament so far, winning the remaining matches and thereby topping the points table with six points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming into the final with a win ratio of 50 per cent in the league stage. Despite losing both the matches to India, the Men in Green produced top-class performances against Sri Lanka in both their encounters, including their dramatic finish to the two-wicket win.

The Bangla Tigers are boosted by the return of skipper Shakib al Hasan, who picked up a wicket in the previous match.

However, they are yet to beat India in a T20I, and will hope to end their winless jinx.

Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

It will be interesting if India would go ahead with Mohammed Siraj or make a change for this match. Siraj conceded 50 runs from four overs last match, taking just one wicket.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan,, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Ariful Haque, Nurul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony and Abu Jayed.

Tags: 2018 nidahas trophy, india vs bangladesh, live cricket score, colombo t20
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Hopeful South Africa name Kagiso Rabada in squad for 3rd Test vs Australia

Kagiso Rabada was man of the match in South Africa's series-levelling six-wicket victory in the second Test in Port Elizabeth. (Photo: AP)

A+ category proposed by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni: CoA chief Vinod Rai

Twenty-six cricketers have been handed central contracts with skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah being included in the Rs 7 crore A+ category. Dhoni is in the A category with Rs 5 crore annual retainership. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet her

The bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.(Photo: PTI)

Stressed and not eating well, my only crime is marrying Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami

The Bengal speedster said he was shaken by the whole incident ever since it was made public.(Photo: Instagram)

2018 Nidahas Trophy: ICC fines Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan for separate incidents

The incident involving Shakib took place after the second ball of the final over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and asked his batsmen to come off the field. (Photo: AP):
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham