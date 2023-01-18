  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Sports Cricket 18 Jan 2023 Gill's maiden O ...
Sports, Cricket

Gill's maiden ODI double ton powers India to 349/8 against New Zealand in first ODI

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2023, 9:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Shubman Gill celebrates his double century against New Zealand in the first ODI being played oin Hyderabad on Wednesday. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)
 Shubman Gill celebrates his double century against New Zealand in the first ODI being played oin Hyderabad on Wednesday. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

HYDERABAD: Shubman Gill continued his fine form and slammed his maiden double century in the format, to power India to an imposing 349 for eight against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes to ensure India post a big total.

Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Gill shared 60 runs for the opening wicket before going ballistic.

Daryl Mitchell (2/30) and Henry Shipley (2/74) picked up two wickets each for the visitors.

Brief Scores:

India: 349 for 8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208; Daryl Mitchell 2/30). =

...
Tags: shubman gill, rohit sharma, new zealand


Latest From Sports

India's Mohammed Siraj with New Zealand's Michael bracewell after winning the first ODI cricket match against New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Cricket fans take Metro ride to reach Uppal

Spectators enjoying the India-New Zealand ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. (Photo: DC)

Black-marketers have field day in Uppal during India-New Zealand ODI

Ishan Kishan. (Photo: AFP)

Kishan likely to play in middle-order as India face plucky New Zealand

The physical copy of the tickets can be obtained from Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium till January 18. (Photo: PTI)

Fans start getting tickets for India vs NZ match



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

New Zealand win series against India after rain washes out final ODI

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (2nd R) celebrates the wicket of India's Arshdeep Singh during the third and final one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, bowl against India

Indian players sing their national anthem ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Indian batsmen at T20 World Cup not bothered by pace, says coach

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour expressed confidence in his side's ability to navigate the Perth track that has provided pace and bounce aplenty in the World Cup so far. (Photo: AP)

Pujara misses out on hundred as India score 278/6 on Day 1

India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, celebrates fifty runs with Shreyas Iyer, during the first day of the first test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat as Bangladesh get bowled out for 227

ndia's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, passes the ball over teammate Umesh Yadav during the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->