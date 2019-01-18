search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Bhuvneshwar strikes, removes Alex Carey

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 18, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Score after 10 overs, Australia 30-2, Khawaja 8*, Shaun Marsh 2*; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15.
(Photo: AFP)
 (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Alex Carey and Aaron Finch as Australia were three down in the third ODI.

Australia 27-2 after 9 overs

 

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his second as Aaron Finch is dismissed for 14.

Australia 8-1 after 2.5 overs

WICKET! A short-length delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Alex Carey finds Kohli at second slip.

Toss update

India have won the toss and have elected to bowl. The big team news is that Vijay Shankar makes his ODI debut as he replaces Mohammed Siraj.

Here's the playing XI for both the teams:

Preview

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli’s men when the visitors India take on Australia in the series-deciding third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Friday.

After having lost the opening game by 34 runs, the Men in Blue responded in style in the second match thanks to a century by Kohli and a vintage MS Dhoni show.

The Men in Blue have never won a bilateral ODI contest on Australian soil, and their only two series' wins in this format have come in 1985 (World Championship of Cricket) and 2008 (CB Series).

In fact, this is only the second bilateral ODI series India have played in Australia, losing 4-1 in 2016 when they toured here last.

Also, by winning this third ODI in Melbourne, India will finish the current 2018-19 tour without having lost a series here. They have previously drawn the T20I series 1-1, and then went on to record a historic first-ever Test series win here by a 2-1 margin.

While India will take winning momentum into this third ODI, their only worry at the moment is the fifth bowling option.

So far in the series, senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been impressive, while the two left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have provided control and breakthroughs in the middle overs.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, India have used a full-time seamer as their fifth bowling option both at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Adelaide Oval.

Khaleel Ahmed (0-55) and Mohammed Siraj (0-76) though failed to impress in their singular outings.

Seam bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are in contention and both had a rigorous workout during the optional training session on Thursday at the MCG.

Australia have won nine out of the 14 ODIs played against India at the MCG, and it should inspire them on Friday as they are still on the cusp of winning their first ODI series since January 2017.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia: aron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

...
