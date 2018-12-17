search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Visitors lose Rahul, Pujara
 
LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Visitors lose Rahul, Pujara at tea break

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 17, 2018, 10:41 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Score after 6 overs, India 15-2 (2nd innings, need 272 more runs to win), Vijay 6(19), Kohli 0(2); Hazlewood 3-1-5-1.
Perth: India lost KL Rahul early on in the run chase with Mitchell Starc providing the breakthrough.

India 13-2 after 3.5 overs

 

WICKET! Pujara dismissed by Josh Hazlewood courtesy a Tim Paine catch.

India 0-1 after 0.4 overs

WICKET! Bowled 'em! Mitchell Starc provides the breakthrough for Aussies as KL Rahul continues to struggle. Rahul dismissed for a duck.

Australia 2nd innings

Australia were bowled out for 243 in their second innings during the second Test against India, meaning that the visitors needed 287 runs to win.

Mohammed Shami finished with career-best figures of 6-56, whereas Jasprit Bumrah finished with a spell of 3-39.

Usman Khawaja (72) was the top-scorer for the hosts in the second innings.

Australia 207-9 after 86.5 overs

WICKET! Hanuma Vihari takes a fantastic catch at deep point to gift Mohammed Shami his sixth wicket. Lyon dismissed for five runs.

Australia 198-8 after 83.3 overs

WICKET! Pat Cummins is clean bowled by Bumrah as the hosts suddenly begin to collapse.

Australia 198-7 after 82.1 overs

WICKET! Edged and caught by Rishabh Pant as Mohammed Shami sees off Usman Khawaja for 72 runs. Shami gets a five-wicket haul.

Australia 192-6 after 79 overs

WICKET! Aaron Finch is caught behind by Rishabh Pant as Mohammed Shami gets his fourth wicket in the innings.

Preview

Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine extended their partnership to 70 Monday, riding their luck to increase Australia's lead slowly in the second Test against India in Perth.

At lunch on the fourth day, the home side were 190 for four in their second innings, an overall advantage of 233 runs as they look to post a match-winning lead and square the four-Test series.

Khawaja was not out 67 and captain Paine, who was involved in a verbal exchange with Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the end of the third day's play, was on 37.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s 25th Test century had taken the visitors to 283, conceding a 43-run lead.

