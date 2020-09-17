176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Sportradar to monitor betting irregularities during IPL 2020

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2020, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2020, 2:20 pm IST
Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights
A collage of IPL teams.
 A collage of IPL teams.

New Delhi: BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19.

The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season due to COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year''s champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

 

"As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities," a press release said.

"Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required."

Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: "We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme."

 

Tags: indian premier league, ipl 2020, sportradar, ipl betting


