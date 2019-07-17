Cricket World Cup 2019

'Dhoni's parents don't want to see him in blue jersey anymore': Keshav Banerjee

Amid the on-going talks of Dhoni’s retirement, MSD’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has provided an insight on Dhoni’s retirement decision.
 Through-out the entire World Cup, Dhoni has amassed 273 runs in eight innings including a fighting 50 which wasn’t enough to help India cross the line. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid the on-going talks of Dhoni’s retirement, MSD’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has provided an insight on Dhoni’s retirement decision. Banerjee who hails from Ranchi has said the former Indian skipper’s parents don’t want Dhoni to be seen in the blue jersey anymore.

After India’s ouster from the World Cup following their semis defeat against New Zealand, rumours started circulating that Dhoni would calls it quit after the last match against the Kiwis.

 

However, Dhoni or the selectors hasn’t revealed anything on his decision to retire, but Mahi’s childhood coach in an interview with Sports Tak, has revealed that on Sunday Keshav visited Dhoni’s old home, where his parents live. And, Dhoni’s parents felt that time has come for Dhoni to retire.  

Banerjee said, “Dhoni’s parents told me that the entire media is saying that he should retire, and we feel they’re right. They said we can’t handle this big property anymore.”

Banerjee further added that he told Mahi’s parents to handle Dhoni’s issue for one more year. “You’ve handled it for so long – around 10 to 12 years. You can do it another year.”

Lastly Banerjee also mentioned that he requested Dhoni’s parents to let the 38-year-old play for another year till the 2020 World T20, which slated to be held in Australia.

India were one among the favourites to lift the World Cup for the third time. India have played 11 games, including the semi-final match against New Zealand, and they have won seven matches, lost two matches, endured one wash-out. Despite losing England, India managed to top the table with 15 points from nine games.

Through-out the entire World Cup, Dhoni has amassed 273 runs in eight innings including a fighting 50 which wasn’t enough to help India cross the line.

Also Read: 'If Dhoni doesn't vacate his place, Dhoni would be axed from team': reports

...
