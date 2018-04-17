Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

Kolkata: While Mohammed Shami had a night to forget as Kolkata Knight Riders hammered Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens on Monday, there is a trouble for him off the field too.

It is learnt that his brother Mohammed Hasib is summoned to Lalbazar police station on Wednesday following Hasin Jahan, cricketer’s wife's, complaint.

Shami’s wife had taken the cricket world by storm after she took to Facebook, sharing WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger photos of Shami’s alleged chats with women, and claiming that the cricketer has extra-marital affairs.

Jahan also claimed that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother. Jahan alleged that Shami’s brother and his mother tortured her and wanted to kill her.

While Shami denied all the allegations, Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer and an FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

“We got a call where he sought more time on health grounds. We allowed him five days, considering the plea,” an officer said. “Shami’s brother has a case of rioting against him,” the police was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

It is reported that Shami’s brother neither replied on email nor through his lawyer on Saturday and sought more time after he was summoned to appear before Lalbazar police on Saturday.

While it is clear that Shami will be questioned, it is not yet clear when.

“Given that the FIR mentions serious penal charges, even non-bailable ones, it is imperative that Shami will be questioned and his statement recorded,” said the police.

Jahan, meanwhile, on Monday said that she has complete faith in police.

“I have complete faith in police,” said Jahan.