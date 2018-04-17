search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 17, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 4:36 pm IST
Jahan had claimed that Shami had extra-marital affairs and wanted her to have physical relations with his brother.
Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

Kolkata: While Mohammed Shami had a night to forget as Kolkata Knight Riders hammered Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens on Monday, there is a trouble for him off the field too.

It is learnt that his brother Mohammed Hasib is summoned to Lalbazar police station on Wednesday following Hasin Jahan, cricketer’s wife's, complaint.

 

Shami’s wife had taken the cricket world by storm after she took to Facebook, sharing WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger photos of Shami’s alleged chats with women, and claiming that the cricketer has extra-marital affairs.

Jahan also claimed that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother. Jahan alleged that Shami’s brother and his mother tortured her and wanted to kill her.

While Shami denied all the allegations, Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer and an FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

“We got a call where he sought more time on health grounds. We allowed him five days, considering the plea,” an officer said. “Shami’s brother has a case of rioting against him,” the police was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

It is reported that Shami’s brother neither replied on email nor through his lawyer on Saturday and sought more time after he was summoned to appear before Lalbazar police on Saturday.

While it is clear that Shami will be questioned, it is not yet clear when.

“Given that the FIR mentions serious penal charges, even non-bailable ones, it is imperative that Shami will be questioned and his statement recorded,” said the police.

Jahan, meanwhile, on Monday said that she has complete faith in police.

“I have complete faith in police,” said Jahan.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, team india
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Hasin Jahan demands Rs 15 lakh a month from Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan files court case against cricketer
Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami refused to meet me, threatened, told me to meet in court
Shame: Hasin Jahan shares latest screenshot of Mohammed Shami's alleged chat
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Did Mohammed Shami admit extra-marital affairs as BCCI retained his annual contract?
Mohammed bhai, accused by Hasin Jahan to offer money to Shami via Alishba, says this
Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami got close to Alishba in Dubai, must be beaten up on road


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Superhuman' spinal cord tumour survivor conquers Boston Marathon

Carolina was told even if the surgery was successful, there was only an 80 per cent chance that she would walk normally again. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ian Chappell: Smith-Warner suspension won’t help Australia’s chances at WC 2019

While Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be available for selection for World Cup 2019, Ian Chappell said that the Australian side will be diminished a bit at the World Cup 2019. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jerome Hamon, the ‘man with three faces', undergoes second transplant

French medicine professor Laurent Lantieri (right), a specialist in hand and face transplant, poses with members of his team and his patient Jerome Hamon on April 13, 2018 at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou in Paris. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

One can fight summer heat by keeping yourself hydrated with lots of fluids or by opting for food that will help you keep energised.
 

Video: People terrified of mysterious 7-foot creature spotted roaming the streets

One user claimed that it’s a vampire like creature identified as Chupacabra which is a part of Latin folklore (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ian Chappell: Smith-Warner suspension won’t help Australia’s chances at WC 2019

While Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be available for selection for World Cup 2019, Ian Chappell said that the Australian side will be diminished a bit at the World Cup 2019. (Photo: AFP / AP)

IPL 2018: BCCI monitoring workload of 23 India hopefuls, here's the list

The BCCI wants to keep a strict vigil on these players primarily because in a tight schedule like IPL with so much travelling and lack of time between matches, the workload becomes paramount. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018 : Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders, eye hat-trick of wins

Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik will look to continue their winning momentumwhen both KKR and Royals face each other. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018: RCB, Mumbai Indians meet in strugglers’ game

Kieron Pollard

Video goes viral: Watch Sachin Tendulkar play gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai

Sachin was recently spotted playing gully cricket on streets with youngsters. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham