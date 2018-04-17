Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami has returned back to cricketing action, but problems off the field only seem to grow for the Team India pacer.

A few hours after his brother Mohammed Hasib was summoned to Lalbazar police station in Kolkata on Wednesday following his wife Hasin Jahan’s complaint about domestic abuse, the 29-year-old was also summoned in regard to the same case.

The Uttar Pradesh-born bowler is in Kolkata for the first time ever since his controversial saga with Jahan made the headlines. Shami was a part of the Delhi Daredevils side that lost against Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

However, now that he is in Kolkata, he will have to be present for interrogation on Wednesday at 2 pm after Jahan lodged a complaint against him and his family for domestic abuse, rape and attempt to murder.

"Kolkata Police has summoned Mohammad Shami tomorrow at 2 pm for interrogation after his wife Hasin Jahan had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him," ANI tweeted on Tuesday.

Kolkata Police has summoned Mohammad Shami tomorrow at 2 pm for interrogation after his wife Hasin Jahan had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him (file pics) pic.twitter.com/1vRF91BllI — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Jahan has not backed down from her statements and wants strict actions against the accused. A week back she demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter.

Jahan had even approached West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to help her and said that she is losing faith in the police.

“I had a lot of faith in the city police initially, but seeing the way the case is being handled, I am slowly losing my faith. It seems any celebrity can escape the law using his influence and power, and helpless citizen like me will continue to suffer,” Jahan told the Times of India.

Despite her husband being present in the city, Jahan said she did not want to meet the Bengal speedster.

“What is the use? He had humiliated me when I went to Delhi to meet him. There is no point in me trying to meet him again and facing insult. I would rather be happy if the cops meet him,” she added.