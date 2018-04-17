search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Both sides boast of power-packed batting line-ups and the contest at the Mumbai Indians’ fortress promises to be an exciting run fest. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Defending champions aim to end winless run
 
Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 17, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 6:06 pm IST
Earlier on Tuesday, Kolkata police had summoned Shami's brother Mohammed Hasib.
A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)
 A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami has returned back to cricketing action, but problems off the field only seem to grow for the Team India pacer.

A few hours after his brother Mohammed Hasib was summoned to Lalbazar police station in Kolkata on Wednesday following his wife Hasin Jahan’s complaint about domestic abuse, the 29-year-old was also summoned in regard to the same case.

 

The Uttar Pradesh-born bowler is in Kolkata for the first time ever since his controversial saga with Jahan made the headlines. Shami was a part of the Delhi Daredevils side that lost against Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Monday.   

However, now that he is in Kolkata, he will have to be present for interrogation on Wednesday at 2 pm after Jahan lodged a complaint against him and his family for domestic abuse, rape and attempt to murder.

"Kolkata Police has summoned Mohammad Shami tomorrow at 2 pm for interrogation after his wife Hasin Jahan had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him," ANI tweeted on Tuesday.

Jahan has not backed down from her statements and wants strict actions against the accused. A week back she demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter.

Jahan had even approached West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to help her and said that she is losing faith in the police.

“I had a lot of faith in the city police initially, but seeing the way the case is being handled, I am slowly losing my faith. It seems any celebrity can escape the law using his influence and power, and helpless citizen like me will continue to suffer,” Jahan told the Times of India.

Despite her husband being present in the city, Jahan said she did not want to meet the Bengal speedster.

“What is the use? He had humiliated me when I went to Delhi to meet him. There is no point in me trying to meet him again and facing insult. I would rather be happy if the cops meet him,” she added.

 

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, kolkata police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint
Hasin Jahan demands Rs 15 lakh a month from Mohammed Shami


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T gets iPhone X-like gestures

After the gestures are enabled — swiping up from the middle of the screen takes you to home screen – swiping left/right gives you going ‘back’ functionality – swiping up from the middle and holding it gives you ‘recents’ pane.
 

Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Superhuman' spinal cord tumour survivor conquers Boston Marathon

Carolina was told even if the surgery was successful, there was only an 80 per cent chance that she would walk normally again. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ian Chappell: Smith-Warner suspension won’t help Australia’s chances at WC 2019

While Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be available for selection for World Cup 2019, Ian Chappell said that the Australian side will be diminished a bit at the World Cup 2019. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jerome Hamon, the ‘man with three faces', undergoes second transplant

French medicine professor Laurent Lantieri (right), a specialist in hand and face transplant, poses with members of his team and his patient Jerome Hamon on April 13, 2018 at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou in Paris. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ian Chappell: Smith-Warner suspension won’t help Australia’s chances at WC 2019

While Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be available for selection for World Cup 2019, Ian Chappell said that the Australian side will be diminished a bit at the World Cup 2019. (Photo: AFP / AP)

IPL 2018: BCCI monitoring workload of 23 India hopefuls, here's the list

The BCCI wants to keep a strict vigil on these players primarily because in a tight schedule like IPL with so much travelling and lack of time between matches, the workload becomes paramount. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018 : Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders, eye hat-trick of wins

Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik will look to continue their winning momentumwhen both KKR and Royals face each other. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

IPL 2018: RCB, Mumbai Indians meet in strugglers’ game

Kieron Pollard
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham