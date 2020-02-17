Sports Cricket 17 Feb 2020 Du Plessis steps dow ...
Sports, Cricket

Du Plessis steps down as South Africa skipper

AFP
Published Feb 17, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
The announcement clears the way for Quinton De Kock to lead South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Australia
Du Plessis says he wants to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player. AFP Photo
 Du Plessis says he wants to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player. AFP Photo

Johannesburg: Faf du Plessis announced on Monday that he was stepping down as South Africa's cricket captain with immediate effect.

Du Plessis, 35, said he needed to take "a step back" from the captaincy in order to help the emergence of the next generation of leaders under Quinton de Kock.

 

De Kock led the team in recent one-day and Twenty20 internationals against England while Du Plessis was being rested.

It was announced last month that De Kock would be South Africa's long-term one-day captain but in Monday's statement, Du Plessis said he was also relinquishing the Test and T20 captaincy.

The announcement clears the way for De Kock to lead South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November and possibly to lead the Test team in a two-match series in the West Indies in July and August.

In a statement issued by Cricket South Africa, Du Plessis said he wanted to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player.

Du Plessis captained South Africa in 112 matches across all formats, including 36 Tests.

He said his time away from cricket since the end of the Test series against England last month had given him "a lot of perspective".

Du Plessis added, "It has been a rewarding, sometimes tough and other times a lonely road, but I would not replace the experience for anything, because it has made me the man that I am proud to be today."

He said the decision to step down was one of the toughest decisions he had made but he said he was committed to supporting De Kock, coach Mark Boucher and the rest of his team-mates.

...
Tags: faf du plessis, south african cricket team


Latest From Sports

Facebook Photo

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg dies at 87

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has jokingly asked whether Manchester City’s two year ban from UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, means they will be stripped of their 2018 Premier League title. (Photo:AFP)

After UEFA ban, Jose Mourinho jokes about Man City's 2018 title

India will play a day-night Test in Australia this year and another during England's visit in 2021, cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said. (Photo:AFP)

India to play day-night Tests vs Australia, England: Sourav Ganguly

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola that it is the club who will decide the French World Cup winner's future. (Photo:AFP)

Man Utd will decide future for Paul Pogba: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India to play day-night Tests vs Australia, England: Sourav Ganguly

India will play a day-night Test in Australia this year and another during England's visit in 2021, cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said. (Photo:AFP)

AB De Villiers must prove himself to earn WC spot: Mark Boucher

The retired AB de Villiers will be considered for a place in the South African T20 World Cup squad only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the

Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow seal T20I series 2-1 vs SA

Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph. (Photo:AFP)

NZ recall fit-again Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel and Kyle Jamieson for India Tests

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has recovered from a broken hand to be included in the 13-player squad to face India in the two-test series, as selectors swung the axe following the dismal tour of Australia. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been recalled for his first test since the tour of Sri Lanka last August, while Auckland paceman Kyle Jamieson has been included in place of the injured Lockie Ferguson. (Photo:AFP)

Trent Boult overtakes Jasprit Bumrah, becomes no. 1 ODI bowler

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to the second position in ICC's latest ODI bowling rankings as New Zealand's Trent Boult overtook him to secure the top spot. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham