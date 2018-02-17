search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Angry Virat Kohli slams journalists in press conference as India win ODI series vs SA

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2018, 11:39 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
It was a sense of deja vu for Kohli, who had a slight altercation with the media at this very venue after the team lost the Test series.
"One month back we were a very bad team. Now we are being asked these questions. We haven't changed our mindset. Now whether this is the biggest win or no, whoever wants to analyze, write will do so," Virat Kohli's response made it clear from where it was coming. (Photo: AP)
 "One month back we were a very bad team. Now we are being asked these questions. We haven't changed our mindset. Now whether this is the biggest win or no, whoever wants to analyze, write will do so," Virat Kohli's response made it clear from where it was coming. (Photo: AP)

Centurion: Virat Kohli has literally made the 22-yard strip his own kingdom and the India captain is not in a mood to "compete with anyone" for any specific "tag" such as the best batsman in world cricket.

Kohli was again at the forefront scoring a staggering 558 runs (including three hundreds) in his team's 5-1 ODI series win against South Africa but made it clear that he has never ever played cricket to be a "headline grabber".

 

"At this stage, I don’t feel like competing with anyone. It’s all about how I prepare before the game and what my work ethics are and how I am feeling on game day. My only motivation is to get into that frame of mind. I am not competing with anyone at all," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

The key to consistency is not thinking too ahead of himself.

"But if you are thinking about being ahead of someone else then you will be found out very soon by this game and you are compromising on what the team needs as well,” the skipper said after anchoring his team home with yet another ODI hundred.

Asked if he can now be termed as the best batsman in world cricket, the straight-talking skipper said: "As I said, I don’t want any tags. I don’t want any headlines. I just go out there and do my job, it is up to the people to write what they write, I don’t want to be called anything.

"It’s my job, I am supposed to do what I am doing and I am not doing anyone a favour, so just want to be in this zone of working as hard as I can and trying to do the best for the team," the skipper added in a matter-of-fact manner.

The skipper once again made it clear that public perceptions are least of his concerns as long as his team knows his worth.

"What matters is what the management thinks about me, what I think about the players and what the players think about me. That’s all that matters to me. I know the headlines change from day in and day out. Tomorrow I play a bad shot and get out for zero everyone will conveniently do what they want to do, so it’s not my job to say anything about what I do.

"Yes, if I make a mistake I will come here and accept it. I have never been one to give excuses and will remain like that. But I am never one to come here and praise myself. I can never do that because as I said, this is a job for me. I am not doing anyone a favour,” the skipper's statement showed that how much the criticisms in the past has hurt him.

While India's ODI juggernaut has rolled on, there have been questions raised about the quality of opposition playing ODI cricket and the skipper's views made it clear that he wasn't amused one bit.

Questioned if this was India's best overseas win, pat came a terse response: “You people can tell!"

"One month back we were a very bad team. Now we are being asked these questions. We haven't changed our mindset. Now whether this is the biggest win or no, whoever wants to analyze, write will do so," Kohli's response made it clear from where it was coming.

It was a sense of deja vu for the skipper, who had a slight altercation with the media at this very venue after the team lost the Test series.

“I know for a fact that 90 per cent people didn’t give us a chance after two Tests. I was sitting in the same room giving a press conference. So we understand where we’ve come from," the sarcasm was not lost on anyone.

"I am not going to live in a dreamland right now and accept all the praise, sit here and feel good about this, because it doesn't matter to me. Honestly it doesn't. It didn't matter when we were 2-0 down, it doesn't matter now that we are 5-1 up because what matters is the respect in the change-room," the disdain and disregard for the media was once again evident in each and every sentence that he spoke.

The skipper sounded a bit irritated when asked about South Africa being laid low by injuries to senior players.

“Whether the team was what it was supposed to be was not in our hands. It’s none of our concern. We want to take the best team as far as we can on the field and have the best mindset to perform on every given day that we represent our country. That remains our mind set regardless of what happens."

Tags: virat kohli, south africa vs india, centurion odi


Related Stories

3,043 retweets 11,485 likes! This Michael Vaughan tweet on Virat Kohli is a winner
Virat Kohli goes gaga over wife Anushka Sharma after record ODI series win vs Proteas
SA vs Ind, 6th ODI: Virat Kohli ton guides India to 8-wicket win against South Africa


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A1: Which is a better midrange Xiaomi?

The Mi A1 is for geeks whereas the Redmi Note 5 is a better all-rounder.
 

Virat Kohli upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly, will score 62 ODI hundreds: Sehwag

While the talismanic right-hander has drawn comparisons with many greats of the game, Sehwag feels it too early to jump into the debate. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ravi Shastri fires tracer bullet, says get Oxford dictionary to praise Virat Kohli

Kohli has racked up three more ODI hundreds in India's 5-1 series win against South Africa and people are finding it hard to come up with new phrases to describe his batting. (Photo: PTI)

Run Machine! 6 records Virat Kohli broke during South Africa vs India ODI series

With 558 in the series, Kohli set the record for the highest score by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. (Photo: AFP)

3,043 retweets 11,485 likes! This Michael Vaughan tweet on Virat Kohli is a winner

Virat Kohli slammed his 35th ODI ton as India beat South Africa in Centurion ODI to win the six-match ODI series 5-1. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli goes gaga over wife Anushka Sharma after record ODI series win vs Proteas

“She's been criticised a lot in the past. But she's one person who's kept me going throughout the tour when the times have been tough and I am really grateful for that,

Pakistani women cricketers take to Twitter to laud India skipper Virat Kohli

Syeda Nain Abidi took to Twitter to praise Virat Kohli. She wrote,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham