India Vs Australia 2nd ODI, Rajkot: AP wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat replaces Pant

Rajkot: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI here on Friday.

While Australia named an unchanged team, India made brought in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini in place of injured Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur respectively.

Australia won the opening ODI of the three-match series by 10 wickets.

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia due to a concussion.

The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74 first-class matches with 4143 runs. He has a strike rate of over 100 in T20s.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named K S Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name K S Bharat as back-up wicket-keeper,” he added.

The call was taken after Pant flew to Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy.

The wicket-keeper batsman was hit on the helmet while batting in the first ODI in Mumbai and was ruled out of the game in Rajkot on Friday.

“His recovery is being monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken accordingly,” the BCCI said.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.