India Vs Australia 2nd ODI, Rajkot: AP wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat replaces Pant

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
AP wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat was called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of second ODI due to a concussion
Australian captain Aaron Finch inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot. PTI photo
 Australian captain Aaron Finch inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot. PTI photo

Rajkot: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI here on Friday.

While Australia named an unchanged team, India made brought in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini in place of injured Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur respectively.

 

Australia won the opening ODI of the three-match series by 10 wickets.

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia due to a concussion.

The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74 first-class matches with 4143 runs. He has a strike rate of over 100 in T20s.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named K S Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name K S Bharat as back-up wicket-keeper,” he added.

The call was taken after Pant flew to Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy.

The wicket-keeper batsman was hit on the helmet while batting in the first ODI in Mumbai and was ruled out of the game in Rajkot on Friday.

“His recovery is being monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken accordingly,” the BCCI said.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

After expressing his desire to play the upcoming T20 World Cup for South Africa, AB de Villiers on Friday went on to say that he also wants to play the 50-over format for the side. (Photo:AFP)

AB de Villiers also wants to play ODI cricket for South Africa

Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. (Photo:BCCI)

Australia win toss, elect to bowl first

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday let it rip at the Indian cricket team and said the side lacks engine room and their vulnerability in the middle order is there for everyone to see. (Photo:PTI)

Michael Vaughan says India lacks power in engine room

Chelsea have handed 20-year-old defender Reece James a long-term contract until 2025, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday. (Photo:AFP)

Chelsea hands youngster James Reece 5-year deal



