SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: Dream debut for Lungi Ngidi as hosts bag Freedom series

Centurion: Leaving India reeling at 35-3 at the end of Day 4 of the 2nd Test, South Africa bundled out the visitors for 151 as early as the morning session on the final Day in Pretoria on Wednesday.

With that, Faf du Plessis men bagged the Freedom Test series with a 2-0 lead also putting an end to India’s record nine consecutive series win in a row.

India’s hopes of revival were dented on early after they lost Cheteshwar Pujara courtesy of a run-out, who was dismissed in the same fashion as the first innings. Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel soon followed his partner’s footsteps in the pavilion.

Lungi Ngidi got his first breakthrough of the day by getting rid of Hardik Pandya after the batsman over-improvised a cut shot over Quinton de Kock’s head, eventually handing him a catch.

Ravichandran’s Ashwin was unable to put up a gritty show once again after Ngidi dismissed him early on.

Virat Kohli and co were given hopes, as Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami went on to resurrect India’s innings with a promising partnership but that was brought to end by Kagiso Rabada, who baffled Rohit with a short ball.

Just a few overs to go for the lunch break, Ngidi wrapped up the innings with soft dismissals of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

India 151-10 after 50.2 overs:

WICKET! It's all over. Bumrah goes for the early drive and strokes it straight to Philander at mid-off to hand Ngidi his 6th wicket!

India 147-9 after 49 overs:

WICKET! It's a fifer for Lungi Ngidi and boy, what a debut the youngster is having. Shami dances down the track and Ngidi responds with a clever short pitched delivery. The batsman still goes for the pull, failing to make adequate contact and presents Morne Morkel at mid-on with a practice catch.

Faf du Plessis' men just a wicket away from the series.

India 141-8 after 48 overs:

WICKET! Is this the final nail in the coffin? Short ball does the trick for Rabada as Rohit Sharma pulls it straight to Ab de Villiers at long leg. Credit to de Villiers as he takes an acrobatic catch diving forward, to dent India's hopes of survival.

India 87/7 from 37.1 overs:

WICKET! Number four for Lungi Ngidi as Ashwin edges one to Quinton de Kock. This is fine bowling from a man on debut. India are in tatters. South Africa three wickets away from series win.

India 83/6 from 35.3 overs:

WICKET! Hardik Pandya gone! Lungi Ngidi has his 3rd. Poor shot selection from Hardik but what about that catch from Quinton de Kock! South African fielding has been top notch this morning.

India 65/5 from 29.5 overs:

WICKET! Stunner! Morne Morkel has caught a beauty of a catch in the deep. Kagiso Rabada banged one short and Parthiv has taken it in. It looked good for a four till the time Morne jumped to his right, rolled on the field to take that catch. India 6 down. South Africa have made early inroads.

India 49/4 from 26.1 overs:

WICKET! Oh Pujara, what have you done! Run-out! He was slow between the wickets and that has cost India a wicket. He is out run-out for the second time in this Test. Poor running between the sticks as Lungi Ngidi, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock's tag team work does him in.

Preview:

South Africa pacers will hope to come out all guns blazing and claim the remaining seven Indian wickets and win the match and series on the final day of the second Test match at Centurion.

After being set a target of 287 runs to level the series, India got off to a worst possible start as Murali Vijay saw his leg stump disturbed by Kagiso Rabada. KL Rahul’s poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed cheaply by debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 153 runs in the first innings were expected to steady the innings, but South African debutant dealt a major blow to India’s winning chances by dismissing the Team India skipper with a confident LBW appeal.

Team India will now bank on Cheteshwar Pujara and wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel to stay at the crease for as long as they can.

The two have a huge task in hand as they look to pull off a miracle on the final day by saving the match for the team and keeping the series alive.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungisani Ngidi

