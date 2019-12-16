Sports Cricket 16 Dec 2019 IND vs WI: Shimron H ...
Sports, Cricket

IND vs WI: Shimron Hetmyer’s swashbuckling ton floors India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C SANTHOSH KUMAR
Published Dec 16, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Chasing a tricky target of 288 on a slow surface, Hetmyer and opener Hope put on a 218-run stand for the second wicket.
Shimron Hetmyer celebrates his century against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. (E.K. Sanjay)
 Shimron Hetmyer celebrates his century against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. (E.K. Sanjay)

CHENNAI: West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has sent out a clear statement of intent to IPL franchises with a swashbuckling century against India in the opening ODI here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The aggressive Hetmyer (139 off 106 balls) in the company of a resolute Shai Hope (102 not out off 151 balls) powered West Indies to a comprehensive eight-wicket win on Sunday and helped the visitors make a head start in the three-match series.
Hetmyer who was released from the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad should now attract heavy bidding when the IPL-2020 auction takes place in Kolkata on Thursday. Chasing a tricky target of 288 on a slow surface, Hetmyer and opener Hope put on a 218-run stand for the second wicket.  While Hetmyer played the attacking role, Hope anchored the chase brilliantly by rotating the strike. After a cautious start to negate the threat posed by pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami, Windies accelerated in a phased manner. The way Hetmyer targetted Ravindra Jadeja was akin to a tiger picking its prey.

The period between overs 22 and 26 was the turning point in which Windies took the commanding position by notching up 52 runs. Hetmyer creamed Jadeja for 16 runs including back-to-back sixes in the 22nd over. The chase turned out to be a breeze for the Windies from that point.  

 

Pant takes centre stage
Midway through India’s innings, the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium witnessed an unusual scene. While fans have been heckling Rishabh Pant with chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ in other parts of the country, the Sunday crowd at the superstar’s spiritual home — Chepauk — chose to egg on the young wicket-keeper batsman.     

Chants of ‘Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant’ reverberated the stadium as Dhoni’s potential successor slammed his maiden ODI half-century to power India to 287 for eight in 50 overs.       

Pant who has been under enormous pressure walked in at a critical juncture when India were in a spot of bother at 80 for three inside 20 overs. Having seen the back of Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (36), West Indies were threatening to stomp over the middle-order which has been considered India’s weakest link. The 114-run stand between Pant and Shreyas Iyer (70 off 88 balls) on a slow surface was anything to go by India have finally found a solution to their middle-order muddle.

Pant started off slowly, scoring just six off his first 16 balls, and took time to get accustomed to the conditions. As he grew in with confidence, runs started flowing off his willow and quickly made up for the slow start. A slog-sweep into the stands and a flat pull towards the midwicket boundary after going down on knees were some of the highlights from Pant’s innings. Kedar Jadhav’s 35-ball 40 ensured India posted a competitive total.  

Earlier, KL Rahul and Kohli were undone by the pace, rather lack of it, Rohit pulled a short ball straight to the midwicket fielder. Sheldon Cottrell who removed Rahul and Kohli in the same over bowled a sensation opening spell 5-3-12-2. Skipper Kieron Pollard deserves some credit for his smart fielding change that resulted in the prized scalp of Kohli. As Pollard moved Jason Holder from slip to short mid-off, Kohli tried to run it down the third man only to get an inside edge onto the stumps. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit put on 55 runs for the third wicket to repair the damage before Pant joined the former in the middle. 

Scorecard

India: R. Sharma c Pollard b Joseph 36, KL Rahul c Hetmyer b Cottrell 6, V. Kohli b Cottrell 4, S. Iyer Pollard b Joseph 70, R. Pant c Hetmyer b Pollard 71, K. Jadhav c Pollard b Paul 40, R. Jadeja run out (Chase) 21, S. Dube c Holder b Paul 9, D. Chahar (not out) 6, M. Shami (not out) 0. Extras (b-5, lb-5, nb-3, w-11) 24. Total (for eight wickets in 50 overs) 287.
FoW: 1-21 (Rahul), 2-25 (V. Kohli), 3-80 (Sharma), 4-194 (Iyer), 5-210 (Pant), 6-269 (Jadhav), 7-269 (Jadeja), 8-282 (Dube),

Bowling: Cottrell 10-3-46-2, Holder 8-0-45-0, Walsh Jr 5-0-31-0, Paul 7-0-40-2, Joseph 9-1-45-2, Chase 7-0-42-0, Pollard 4-0-28-1.
West Indies: S. Hope (not out) 102, S. Ambris lbw b Chahar 9, S. Hetmyer c Iyer b Shami 139, N. Pooran (not out) 29. Extras (lb-4, nb-1, w-7) 12. Total (for two wickets in 47.5 overs) 291.
FoW: 1-11, 2-229.
Bowling: Chahar 10-1-48-1, Shami 9-1-57-1, Yadav 10-0-45-0, Dube 7.5-0-68-0, Jadhav 1-0-11-0, Jadeja 10-0-58-0.

...
Tags: shimron hetmyer, india
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Sports

Anand (from left), Aruna Anand, Ubilava — Anand’s first trainer — Mauricio Perera and Nieves (extreme right) in this file photo from 2000, celebrate Ubilava’s surprise birthday at their home in Madrid.

Abundant joy: Chess whiz Viswanathan Anand opens up on life

Priyam Garg.

Process is very important: Paras Mhambrey

Aussies celebrate a New Zealand wicket on Day Four of the first Test. (AP)

Tim Paine & Co have comeback in style

Chasing 288 on a slow surface was expected to be a challenging task but thanks to Hetmyer (139 off 106) and opener Shai Hope (102 not out off 150), the visitors raced to victory in 47.5 overs. (Photo: AP)

IND vs WI: Hetmyer, Hope hammer centuries as West Indies draw first blood vs India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Tim Paine & Co have comeback in style

Aussies celebrate a New Zealand wicket on Day Four of the first Test. (AP)

Process is very important: Paras Mhambrey

Priyam Garg.

IND vs WI: Hetmyer, Hope hammer centuries as West Indies draw first blood vs India

Chasing 288 on a slow surface was expected to be a challenging task but thanks to Hetmyer (139 off 106) and opener Shai Hope (102 not out off 150), the visitors raced to victory in 47.5 overs. (Photo: AP)

Gestures of success

Kesrick Williams.

Ricky Ponting backs James Pattinson to perform at his best in Boxing Day Test vs NZ

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has batted for James Pattinson to replace injured Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham