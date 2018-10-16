search on deccanchronicle.com
CCI gears up to host India-West Indies ODI in Mumbai; MCA may move HC

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 9:27 am IST
The CCI, which usually hosts practise games of visiting international teams, had last hosted an international ODI in 2006.
The BCCI last Friday shifted the October 29 game from the Wankhede Stadium here to the picturesque Brabourne Stadium, after the Mumbai Cricket Association cited financial constraints in hosting the game. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: With international cricket returning to its fold after several years, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) here is all set to host the fourth ODI between India and West Indies on October 29.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on the other hand, is likely to move the Bombay High Court against the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to shift the match from Wankhede Stadium, a source said.

 

"The preparations are going on. We have received a letter from the BCCI. We are in the process of tying up with an agency for sale of tickets," a senior CCI official told PTI Monday.

"The ticket rates and details of sale will be announced shortly," he added.

It had last hosted an international Test in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka.

"The work of awarding various tenders for the ODI game is in progress. Around 25,000 tickets will be available for sale," the official said.

A miffed MCA on Saturday had shot off a letter to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (COA), asking them the reasons behind shifting of the match.

A source in the city cricket body said Monday that the MCA, its eligible members and two clubs affiliated to it are set to move the Bombay High Court with a writ petition against the BCCI's decision to shift the match from Wankhede Stadium.

