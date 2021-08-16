Sports Cricket 16 Aug 2021 India secure win ove ...
Sports, Cricket

India secure win over England at the Lord's, take series lead

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2021, 11:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
India beat England by 151 runs in second Test to take 1-0 lead in five-match series
India's Mohammed Siraj (3L) celebrates dismissing England's Jos Buttler on the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 India's Mohammed Siraj (3L) celebrates dismissing England's Jos Buttler on the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

London: India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series here on Monday.

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.

 

India had 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final one.

India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand to take India to 298 for eight before declaration came shortly after lunch.

Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts.

It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket.

 

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51)

England 1st innings: 391 all out and 120 all out in 51.5 overs (Joe Root 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/13, Mohammad Siraj 4/32).

...
Tags: pataudi trophy, england vs india, day 5, world test championship 2021-23
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Related Stories

India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's: Highlights of Day 4
India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's: Highlights of Day 3
India vs England: 2nd Test, Lord's: Highlights of Day 2
India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's: Highlights of Day 1

Latest From Sports

Rajani Etimarpu

Glad to see our efforts appreciated: Rajani Etimarpu

India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) sweeps the ball for four as England's Jos Buttler (C) keeps wicket and England's captain Joe Root (R) stands in the slips during play on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

India vs England: INDIA WIN BY 151 RUNS!

India's Mohammed Siraj (C) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (R) for 57 runs on the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's: Highlights of Day 4

Bengaluru FC players. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru FC, Club Eagles of Maldives face off for group stage slot in AFC Cup



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India vs England: INDIA WIN BY 151 RUNS!

India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) sweeps the ball for four as England's Jos Buttler (C) keeps wicket and England's captain Joe Root (R) stands in the slips during play on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India

England's Stuart Broad, centre takes part in a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Tuesday. The 2nd test starts Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Kohli confident of India 'template' in 'blockbuster' England series

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts at the end of the innings on the fourth day of the first cricket Test match of the India Tour of England at the Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England, on Saturday. -- AFP

BCCI officials to interact with Shastri and team during Lord's Test

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo: AP)

Suspended IPL to be finished in United Arab Emirates

The IPL, the world's richest cricket tournament, was half finished when it was halted on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught coronavirus despite being in bio-secure bubbles. (Representational image/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->