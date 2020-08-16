144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Sports Cricket 16 Aug 2020 Dhoni as wicketkeepe ...
Sports, Cricket

Dhoni as wicketkeeper was faster than the best pickpockets: Ravi Shastri

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 11:41 am IST
Dhoni last played for India in July 2019 in the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand
Ms Dhoni in action (AFP file photo)
 Ms Dhoni in action (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: Faster than the best pickpockets as wicketkeeper and a cricketer who changed the game for all times to come, said India coach Ravi Shastri on the just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni, adding a bit of quirkiness to the emotional tributes that have poured in.

Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday, posting "consider me retired" on his Instagram page. Shastri offered his take on the impact made by the two-time World Cup-winner in his trademark tongue-in-cheek style.

 

"This man is second to none. And coming from where he did he changed cricket for all times to come. And his beauty is he did it in all formats," Shastri told 'India Today'.

"For me what stood out was his stumpings and his run outs. He had such fast hands that he was at times faster than any pickpocket," he said.

Counting Dhoni's achievements, Shastri said despite creating an enviable legacy, Dhoni's calm demeanour made him unique.

"T20 - he has won a World Cup and multiple IPL titles. 50 overs - he has won a World Cup. Test cricket- he has taken India to the number one position in the world. Played 90 Test matches," he said.

 

"And he always took life as it came. From his days in Kharagpur to his days as an Indian cricketer he was always in the moment. And in retirement also he has moved on.

"As I said he is second to none," he added.

The former cricketer said Dhoni set a new bar in wicketkeeping despite not being a "natural".

"...but (he) was effective as hell. Look at the impact he had...The batsman wouldn't even realise that Dhoni had taken the bails off and that's something that added to his aura.

"In any list of cricket's greatest, not greats but the greatest, you have to include this man," he signed off.

 

Dhoni last played for India in July 2019 in the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. He went on a sabbatical after that but remained a subject of intense speculation, which ended with his announcement on Saturday.

He will, however, be seen in action leading the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL from September 19 in the UAE. The event has been moved out of India this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

...
Tags: ms dhoni, ravi shastri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urges BCCI to host farewell match for Dhoni in Jharkhand. (Photo- Twitter)

Dhoni deserves a farewell match: Jharkhand CM Soren to BCCI

Former India captain MS Dhoni. (PTI)

Ex-skipper MS Dhoni finishes off in style with an Instagram video

The Williams sisters during a tennis match (file AP photo)

Serena-Venus match heralds return of tennis

GK Menon. (Twitter)

GK Menon, veteran sports scribe and mentor to many Mumbai cricketers, is no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Dhoni deserves a farewell match: Jharkhand CM Soren to BCCI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urges BCCI to host farewell match for Dhoni in Jharkhand. (Photo- Twitter)

Ex-skipper MS Dhoni finishes off in style with an Instagram video

Former India captain MS Dhoni. (PTI)

Cricket technique or fitness?

Players training in the gym

IPL 2020 in UAE; tournament to begin on September 19 and end on November 8

The IPL is back to entertain fans.

Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19

In this file photo, Pakistan's cricketer Mohammad Rizwan exercises during a practice session. — AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham