Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 16 Jun 2019 ICC Cricket World Cu ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mother of all matches today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAM TEJA
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 3:48 am IST
Pakistan are in a precarious position, with just three points from their opening four games.
Virat Kohli
 Virat Kohli

An in-form India take on Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup in a highly anticipated game at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. India comes into this game on the back of some impressive wins against South Africa and Australia and with their previous game washed out, will hope that the rain stays away.

Pakistan, meanwhile has blown hot and cold in the tournament. After being blown away by the West Indies in their opening game, they came back to topple World Cup favourites England and ran Australia close in their last game before eventually folding out. It is this unpredictability that makes this game between the arch-rivals more interesting and will keep fans guessing.  

 

A lot will depend on how the Indian top order tackle the Pakistan fast bowling led by Mohammad Amir, and it might well turn out to be the deciding factor. Amir is the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup with ten-wickets from three matches and his opening spell in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy when he ran through the Indian top-order will serve as a timely reminder to the Indian batting line-up the threat the bowling poses.

...
Tags: icc cricket world cup, india-pakistan match


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Faf du PlessSouth Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in action against Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

South africa bundle out Afghanistan

Aaron finch

Sri Lanka feel the Finch

Mickey Arthur

‘Beat India, become heroes’

Members of Team India during a training session at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

It’s just another game: Virat Kohli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

South africa bundle out Afghanistan

Faf du PlessSouth Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in action against Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka feel the Finch

Aaron finch

‘Beat India, become heroes’

Mickey Arthur

It’s just another game: Virat Kohli

Members of Team India during a training session at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Mother of all battles

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham