ICC Cricket World Cup: Mother of all matches today

An in-form India take on Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup in a highly anticipated game at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. India comes into this game on the back of some impressive wins against South Africa and Australia and with their previous game washed out, will hope that the rain stays away.

Pakistan, meanwhile has blown hot and cold in the tournament. After being blown away by the West Indies in their opening game, they came back to topple World Cup favourites England and ran Australia close in their last game before eventually folding out. It is this unpredictability that makes this game between the arch-rivals more interesting and will keep fans guessing.

A lot will depend on how the Indian top order tackle the Pakistan fast bowling led by Mohammad Amir, and it might well turn out to be the deciding factor. Amir is the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup with ten-wickets from three matches and his opening spell in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy when he ran through the Indian top-order will serve as a timely reminder to the Indian batting line-up the threat the bowling poses.