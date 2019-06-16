Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Rohit smashes 50 as India puts up opening stand
 
Sports Cricket 16 Jun 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Rohit smashes 50 as India puts up opening stand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
India: 79/0; Rohit Sharma 50 KL Rahul 27; Md. Amir 0/8
(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

LIVE UPDATES:

11.5: Rohit smashes 50 as India brings up 79 runs opening stand

 

A brief spell of rain has just stopped.

Match likely to be affected by rain as sources report 10 to 40 per cent chance of precipitation. The ground already has damp spots from the previous day's heavy rainfall.

The Indian team bus has just arrived at the stadium.

TOSS:

Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bowl first

Pre-Match Analysis

India goes into its fourth game of the tournament with a clear head and determination to win. After beating South Africa and Australia following a late entry into the tournament, India, though missing star opener Dhawan in the line-up, missed their chance to beat New Zealand due to a washout. Still standing at number four in the table, India have played at least one match lesser than every other team.

As said by skipper Virat Kohli, the final line-up will be decided closer to the match time, keeping the conditions of the pitch in mind.

Reports suggest India might make only one change, that is Vijay Shankar replacing opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Pakistan was also a victim of the showers. After being defeated by West Indies, but gaining a surprise win over hosts England, Pakistan faced a washout against Sri Lanka and had to settle for a single point. Following the loss of momentum, Pakistan lost against Australia even after a brilliant show by pacer Mohammad Amir.

Though the Pakistan batting line-up has been decent so far in the tournament, the bowlers, barring Amir and Wahab Riaz, have been disappointing, leading to Pakistan standing ninth on the table with four matches played.

 

The weather has brought in spotty occasional showers and whether we will get to see a full 50-50 over match still remains doubtful

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

 

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

 

Did you know?

Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket ground is hosting the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The ground, established in 1857, can accomodate about 26,000 people.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Sunday. (June 16)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

 

Live Telecast:

Overs:

 

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, indian cricket team, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

India will take on Pakistan at 3 pm in Manchester with the prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Fans in Manchester confident of India's win over Pakistan

The World Cup winner has scored 24 goals in 92 appearances for United and was named in last season’s PFA Premier League Team of the Year. (Photo: AP)

Paul Pogba hints at move away from Manchester United

Pakistan, who suffered a 41-run loss to Australia in Taunton on Wednesday, are currently ninth in the 10-team table. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Vijay Shankar replaces Shikhar Dhawan against Pakistan

Lloyd said youngsters Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have managed to impress him.

ICC CWC'19: 'Windies have the firepower to go all the way in WC', says Clive Lloyd



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tells players to beat India with mental strength

Pakistan boast a superior head-to-head record against India in one-day internationals overall but has lost all six of their World Cup matches. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Fans in Manchester confident of India's win over Pakistan

India will take on Pakistan at 3 pm in Manchester with the prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Vijay Shankar replaces Shikhar Dhawan against Pakistan

Pakistan, who suffered a 41-run loss to Australia in Taunton on Wednesday, are currently ninth in the 10-team table. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Windies have the firepower to go all the way in WC', says Clive Lloyd

Lloyd said youngsters Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have managed to impress him.

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati prays for clear skies ahead of IND-PAK clash

Pakistan has not been able to register a win against India in ICC Cricket World Cup ever since they first met each other in the 1992 edition. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham