Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm
 
Sports Cricket 16 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: Key ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in India vs Pakistan clash

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Both the teams possess remarkable players, who have the ability to get their team over the line single-handedly.
India have been in a sublime form in this premier tournament while Pakistan struggling to ameliorate their form. (Photo: AFP)
 India have been in a sublime form in this premier tournament while Pakistan struggling to ameliorate their form. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan is inching closer and exuberant fans from both sides of the border are ready to witness this gripping clash of the two rivals.

This once in a blue moon clash is an ineluctable clash for the ardent fans. The fact that India have never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup, makes it even more compelling.

 

India have been in a sublime form in this premier tournament while Pakistan struggling to ameliorate their form. India have not lost any of its matches in this edition of the quadrennial tournament while Pakistan have only managed to win one match and sits on the second last position of the points table.

However, both the teams possess remarkable players, who have the ability to get their team over the line single-handedly.

Here are the key players to look out for in the India vs Pakistan match:

Virat Kohli:

India skipper Virat Kohli atop the ICC Men's ODI batting ranking and has good figures against the upcoming opponent. Kohli has an average of 45.90, with two tons and a half-century, in 12 ODIs against Pakistan. Kohli even displayed his calibre in this edition of World Cup when he smashed 82 runs against Australia to help India win the match.

Jasprit Bumrah:

Apart from having the number one ODI batsman, India also have the number one ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah justified this number one spot in the tournament as he took two wickets in the first match against New Zealand and picked up three wickets against Australia. Invigorating India's bowling attack, Bumrah can provide India with their early breakthroughs which could thwart Pakistan's batting line-up. Not only this, but Bumrah has also been a crucial bowler for India at death.

Hardik Pandya:

All-rounder Hardik Pandya have been the most consistent player for the India team and he has delivered with both bat and ball. Pandya scored 48 runs off just 27 deliveries against Australia which included four boundaries and three sixes. He had accumulated 402 runs and took 14 wickets in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. Pandya also scored the fastest fifty in the league, scoring his half-century on just 17 balls.

Mohammad Amir:

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who did not find a spot in the initial 15-member squad announced by Pakistan, proved his worth in the team as he took five wickets against Australia and conceded just 30 runs from his 10 overs. So far, Amir has taken 10 wickets and stand on the third position in the most wickets list which is topped by Australia's Mitchell Starc (13).

Babar Azam:

Babar Azam is a brilliant player and the stats backs his brilliance. Azam has played 64 ODIs in which he amassed 2,739 runs which includes nine centuries and 12 half-centuries. Azam sits on the top spot of ICC T20 batting rankings. Azam played an amazing knock of 63 runs against the hosts England in their second World Cup and helped his side beat England by 14 runs.

India will face Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 16.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, indian cricket team, pakistan cricket team, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Morris' new approach has brought him consistency, something that South Africa's attack as a whole have been striving for (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: All-rounder Morris credits Gibson for bowling success

India who has remained unbeaten so far in the World Cup will look to pick up another win after enduring a wash out game along with New Zealand. (Photo: cricketworldcup/instagram)

ICC CWC'19: India vs Pakistan; determining the loopholes and core of the team

Amir said his mother, Naseem Akhtar, who died in March this year, always prayed for his success (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Pakistan's Amir targets India, inspired by memory of late mother

Sri Lanka, in all probability would face action from the International Cricket Council. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: ICC may impose sanctions on Sri Lanka for skipping press conference



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Virat Kohli recalls his worst nightmare when he faced Pakistan

However, the funny moment was at the expense of the rivals, who had a tough time during the high-profile semi-final at Mohali in 2011 World Cup. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Mitchell Starc wants to play every match for Australia

The left-arm pacer is leading Australian fast-bowling attack and currently holds the most number of wickets in the tournament. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: INDIA VS PAKISTAN; Weather forecast and pitch report

India who has remained unbeaten so far in the World Cup will look to pick up another win after enduring a wash out game along with New Zealand. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Aaron Finch's 153 helps Australia clinch win vs Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc took four wickets, while Kane Richardson claimed three and Pat Cummins scalped two.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham