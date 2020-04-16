Sports Cricket 16 Apr 2020 IPL 2020 suspended t ...
Sports, Cricket

IPL 2020 suspended till further notice: BCCI

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2020, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
Now the only window left for the BCCI to host the IPL is September-November period during which Asia Cup and T20 World Cup are scheduled
IPL trophy
 IPL trophy

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday suspended the 2020 Indian Premier League "till further notice" in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 400 lives and affected over 12,000 in the country.

The PTI reported on April 14 that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had intimated the eight franchisees along with other stakeholders about the indefinite postponement of the tournament's 13th edition but there was no official word from the parent cricketing body.

 

"Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding Covid19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

The IPL was set to start on March 29 and end on May 24 but it was first postponed till April 15 after a surge of Covid19 positive cases in India. However, with situation not being conducive for any sporting activity and the country in the midst of a 40-day lockdown, the BCCI didn't issue any fresh date.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," Shah further stated.

While BCCI is not committal on when cricket could resume in the country, Shah maintained that India's richest sporting body is monitoring the situation and will seek guidance from the central government as well as states.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," Shah added.

The only window left for the BCCI to host the tournament is September-November. For that to happen, India will have to skip the Asia Cup hosted by the PCB in Dubai or Cricket Australia and the International Cricket Council decide to forego the T20 World Cup to create a vacant window.

...
Tags: ipl 2020, jay shah, bcci
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

IPL cricket made to wait as India extends lockdown

Latest From Sports

GM Vidit Gujrathi. DC File Photo

Vidit Gujrathi sets sights on next Candidates event

FC Schalke 04 head coach David Wagner watches his players from a platform during a training session at the club's training ground in Gelsenkirchen on April 7, 2020. AFP Photo

Bundesliga plans to restart in May without fans hit by order

Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey. AP Photo

Australia's Alex Carey hopes for future in Test cricket

Lungi Ngidi. DC File Photo

South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi hails Langeveldt impact for return to form



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Australia's Alex Carey hopes for future in Test cricket

Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey. AP Photo

South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi hails Langeveldt impact for return to form

Lungi Ngidi. DC File Photo

Still have lot to offer in T20 format, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik takes an acrobatic catch to dismiss New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in the Twenty/20 international in New Zealand last year. AP Photo

Cricket Australia furloughs majority of staff amid Covid crisis

Australia's Mitchell Starc (2nd L) celebrates a wicket with teammates. AP Photo

Glenn McGrath's hat-trick wish list would be Lara, Tendulkar and Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham