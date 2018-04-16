search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs DD: Daredevils strike early, Sunil Narine departs

Published Apr 16, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 8:23 pm IST
Kolkata Knight Riders 5 over 32/1 Chris Lynn 23, Uthappa 8 Trent Boult 3-1-18-1
Gautam Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik will be eyeing victory to ease the pressure on their respective teams. (Photo: BCCI)
KKR in  after

After losing Narine early, Uthappa and Lynn have been playing cautiously and only despatching bad balls to the boundary as Delhi pacers have hardly given them room to free their arms thanks to some tight bowling.

 

WICKET! Trent Boult with the breakthrough, Narine edges one back to wicketkeeper Pant to deflects it to Maxwell on the first slip.

Trent Boult starts with maiden over for Delhi

Kolkata: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will be opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders

 Here are the final team lineups for this game

 Toss:

Daredevils have won the toss and opted to bowl

Kolkata have made one change to their side bringing in Tom Curran in place of Mitchell Johnson

Preview: Delhi Daredevils Gautam Gambhir will be coming back to the city of joy, where he spent his best years as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper. He captained the Kolkata outfit, to two IPL titles during his stay and would be looking to continue his winning run.  

This time around he will be wearing the blue and red jersey of Delhi and will face Dinesh Karthik and co, when these two teams collide in the much anticipated clash at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Karthik-led KKR are desperately looking to get their campaign back on track after After back-to-back defeats, while Delhi will hoping to carry their winning momentum from the Mumbai game.

While Kolkata suffered defeats at the hands of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two games, Delhi bounced back with vctory in the last game against Mumbai after tasting defeat against Kings XI Punjab and  Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match.

Jason Roy, who was brought into the match against Mumbai in place of Colin Munro, will be looking to carry on the form after playing match winning knock in the last game.

Gambhir too is expected to be among runs at Eden Gardens.

KKR will be mlooking to bring back Sunil Narine at top of the order after the move to bring him down the order in the last game backfired. Karthik would also be hoping that his deputy Robin Uthappa, will be able to get his midas touch with the bat, that has been helping him score heavily .

The home side batting will be tested against quality bowling line up comprising of Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris and Daniel Christian.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell,  Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Monday (April 16)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

