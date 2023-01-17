Under Azhar, Hyderabad cricket plummets to darkness

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's performances under the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) presidency of ex-India captain Mohd Azharuddin continue to plummet, with four straight losses in the Ranji Trophy, marked by a low score of 79 (all out) and an innings defeat in under two days.

The reason for the same, Deccan Chronicle found, was alleged corruption and

mismanagement of the association by Azharuddin, who has a history of such

allegations.

The current Hyderabad Ranji team has a squad of 23 members, with nine new

players making their debut. What is not clear is the selection process and

how new names continue to crop up every season, only to wither away soon.

There is no clear criterion for the selection of a team for the four-day

national tournament, considering there were no three-day leagues conducted

last year. Players have made it to the team solely based on their T20 league

performances.

While the allegations of corruption are supported by instances, such as the

recent arrest of a league team's vice-president by the Anti-Corruption

Bureau, youngsters of the Under-16 and Under-19 teams are apprehensive of

exposing the wrongdoings, fearing for their careers.

Parents and guardians of four Hyderabad players Deccan Chronicle spoke to

said that they were asked to pay around Rs. 30 lakh for a place in the

Hyderabad Ranji team but lost out, despite their wards' performances, to

players who did not even meet the BCCI criteria for selection. Despite this,

none of them was ready to register an official complaint.

The Hyderabad Ranji team is currently at the bottom of the table with one

point in five matches - with the point awarded as bad light led to a draw in

which Hyderabad was facing certain defeat.

It has been alleged that the increase in the number of cricket clubs, to

over 35, has led to new entrants making the cut to the three-day format by

allegedly buying their berth in the team.

Until a decade ago, 12 premium teams churned the best talent, who later went

on to represent the team in the Ranji Trophy. However, newer entrants are

making the cut with no demotions to the two-day leagues.

It has been alleged that the "sale" of league teams to cricket academies is

the main reason to blame. Promising and deserving players, who cannot afford

to pay, are lost to cricket, while those whose parents pay lakhs make the

cut.

While Azhar's tenure as the HCA's president was looked forward to with a

promise to enhance Hyderabad's talent pool, he now shoulders the lion's

share of the blame for the alleged mismanagement of the local league

structure.

The HCA has been dogged by numerous allegations of corruption and

mismanagement since Mohd Azharuddin took charge, with different factions

fighting for control, the matter going to court, and both sides claiming to

be the legally correct management. The irony hit sky-high when even the

appointment of an ombudsman ran into legal trouble.

Azhar and his coterie, however, remain oblivious to corruption charges or

mismanagement, as evidenced by the ticketing mismanagement during a recent

T20 International match in the city, which led to a stampede and injuries.

Neither the BCCI nor the state government has taken any action. Officials

said that a case was filed and a probe is underway.

Allegations made:

* Parents claim that since Azhar took over, corruption has increased

* Rs. 15 lakh, up from Rs. 5 lakh, allegedly to be paid for selection to U-16, U-19

and U-25 squads

* Rs. 20-Rs.30 lakh is to be allegedly paid for getting selected to the Hyderabad

Ranji Team. This amount allegedly varies based on performances in U-16 to

U-25 levels.

* Currently, there are many players in the Ranji squad who have not played

U-16, U-19 or U-25 cricket

* 25 first-class matches and five-year experience - the BCCI's criteria for

being a selector - are openly flouted by the HCA.