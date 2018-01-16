search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: Vernon Philander departs, Ishant Sharma strikes

Published Jan 16, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Score: South Africa 209/6, Faf du Plessis 24*, Keshav Maharaj 0*, Jasprit Bumrah (2/57), Mohammed Shami (3/38) ; lead India by 237 runs
 Mohammad Shami celebrates the dismissal of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: Ishant Sharma dismissed Vernon Philander for 26 runs, ending a 46-run partnership between du Plessis and Philander.

South Africa 209-6 from 73.4 overs

 

WICKET! Ishant Sharma gets his first wicket, as Murali Vijay takes a catch at square leg to dismiss Vernon Philander.

South Africa 200-5 from 65 overs

The hosts have reach the double ton mark. The lead has also gone beyond 200. Will India find a breakthrough?

Lunch break report

India kept their chances of a series equaliser alive on Day four of the 2nd Test vs South Africa as they struck with three wickets in the morning session.

South Africa ended day three with just two wickets and 90 runs on board, both wickets coming from Jasprit Bumrah. The hosts seemed set for a big score with the likes of AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar together at the crease, having put together a 51-run partnership.

But Mohammed Shami revived hopes by claiming three wickets in the morning session. First to depart was AB de Villiers, followed southpaw Elgar, both set batsmen at the crease.

Quinton de Kock soon followed their footsteps after nicking one to Parthiv Patel behind the stumps. With the Proteas currently holding a lead of over 200 runs, Kohli’s men will aim to pick up as many wickets as possible in the post-lunch session. 

South Africa 163-5 from 47.4 overs

WICKET! Mohammed Shami is enjoying his day, as he has just removed Quinton de Kock thanks to a Parthiv Patel catch.

South Africa 151-4 from 45.5 overs

WICKET! KL Rahul takes a catch at deep square, as Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Dean Elgar. India areright back in the game. 

South Africa 144-3 from 41.1 overs

WICKET! Mohammed Shami has dismissed dangerman AB de Villiers, who was in a fine form, as Parthiv Patel completes the catch. Huge blow for the hosts.

Centurion: Virat Kohli and co will look to bounce back and thrash South Africa’s batting line-up when the fourth day of the second Test kicks off here on Tuesday.

The third day of the Test came to a disappointing end when poor weather and bad light stopped the game, leaving South Africa at 90-2.

AB de Villiers has been the star of the Proteas’ innings, having scored his 42nd Test fifty. Dean Elgar, unbeaten on 36, has been supporting him at the other end.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah got the visitors’ both the wickets, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla.

However, the rest of the bowlers, including Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya, will have to step up if the visitors are to bounce back.

It was on Monday when Virat Kohli’s 153 helped India post a total of 307, giving South Africa a 28-run lead.

At 90-2, the hosts now have a 118-run lead, and will hope that he rain Gods stay away on the fourth day.

Tags: south africa vs india, centurion test, live cricket score, team india




