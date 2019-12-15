Chase is an asset for West Indies: Kieron Pollard

CHENNAI: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard heaped praise on Roston Chase. Pollard said Chase is an asset for the team and he has the potential to be the number one all-rounder in the world.

“I think he brings a good balance to our team. He is someone who bats in the middle-order in Tests and has scored centuries too. He can play any role. Given that he can bowl as well gives us an opportunity to play an extra bowler, an extra all-rounder and an extra batsman,” he said.

Pollard said the West Indies are trying to make full use of Chase’s talent. “He can be up there in terms of being the number one all-rounder in the world. He has come in as left-field selection, but that’s something that has worked for us. He has been very valuable for us. He will play a key part going forward,” he added.

The-32-years-old wants his young players to focus on what they want to achieve. Pollard believes in them and wants them to be patient.

“For the younger guys in the team, it’s about changing your training habits and looking and focusing at what you want to achieve. The results will show, but we must have patience,” he said.