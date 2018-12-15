LIVE! AUS vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Kohli, Pujara key after India lose Rahul, Vijay

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be crucial to India’s chances after the early dismissals of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Perth. (Photo: AP)

Perth: India have lost the openers - Murali Vijay and KL Rahul - as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have struck early to push India on the backfoot after India bowled out hosts Australia for 326 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at Optus Stadium here Saturday.

India 8/2 from 5.1 overs:

WICKET! 2 down! Yorker length and Josh Hazlewood has sent KL Rahul packing.

India 6/1 from 3 overs:

WICKET! Murali Vijay's troubles refuse to leave him. But what a delivery that was! Swing, pace and that sound of the ball hitting the stumps. Vijay's poor shot selection is also to be blamed. Mitchell Starc gives Australia their first breakthrough.

SEED! Mitchell Starc was fired up after this beauty to knock over Murali Vijay before the lunch break 🔥#AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/pgm50xJ8pG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2018

Australia began at 277 for six and could add 49 runs to their overnight total.

Mitchell Starc cleaned up Murali Vijay (0) in the last ball before lunch to deal the first blow to India.

Marcus Harris (70) top scored for the hosts while paceman Ishant Sharma (4/41) took four wickets for India.

Sharma claimed the last two Australian wickets off successive balls and will be on a hat-trick when he will bowl in the second Australian innings.

India lead the four-match series 1-0.