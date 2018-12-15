search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be crucial to India’s chances after the early dismissals of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Perth. (Photo: AP) LIVE! AUS vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Kohli, Pujara key after India lose Rahul, Vijay
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE! AUS vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Kohli, Pujara key after India lose Rahul, Vijay

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Score: India 70/2, trail Australia by 256 runs; Cheteshwar Pujara 23*; Virat Kohli 37*; Mitchell Starc 1/12, Josh Hazlewood 1/30.
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be crucial to India’s chances after the early dismissals of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be crucial to India’s chances after the early dismissals of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Perth. (Photo: AP)

Perth: India have lost the openers - Murali Vijay and KL Rahul - as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have struck early to push India on the backfoot after India bowled out hosts Australia for 326 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at Optus Stadium here Saturday.

India 8/2 from 5.1 overs:

 

WICKET! 2 down! Yorker length and Josh Hazlewood has sent KL Rahul packing.

India 6/1 from 3 overs:

WICKET! Murali Vijay's troubles refuse to leave him. But what a delivery that was! Swing, pace and that sound of the ball hitting the stumps. Vijay's poor shot selection is also to be blamed. Mitchell Starc gives Australia their first breakthrough.

Australia began at 277 for six and could add 49 runs to their overnight total.

Mitchell Starc cleaned up Murali Vijay (0) in the last ball before lunch to deal the first blow to India.

Marcus Harris (70) top scored for the hosts while paceman Ishant Sharma (4/41) took four wickets for India.

Sharma claimed the last two Australian wickets off successive balls and will be on a hat-trick when he will bowl in the second Australian innings.

India lead the four-match series 1-0.

...
Tags: australia vs india, perth test, live cricket score


Related Stories

India bowled a little bit short, Australia pacers could benefit: Allan Border
Australia vs India: R Ashwin injury could unsettle India, feels Michael Hussey
Australia vs India 2nd Test: Our batsmen have to be disciplined on day 2, says Vihari
Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Harris, Head, Finch score fifties to keep hosts alive


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
 

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

12 tips, some very basic, but critical steps that you, your family, your loved ones, and friends can take to ensure basic security and privacy for new devices.
 

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

Those who moved their pelvis back and forth enjoyed an extra 0.6 orgasms per sex session. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple to push software update in China as Qualcomm case threatens sales ban

The case, brought by Qualcomm, is part of a global patent dispute between the two US companies that includes dozens of lawsuits. It creates uncertainty over Apple’s business in one of its biggest markets at a time when concerns over waning demand for new iPhones are battering its shares.
 

Facebook glitch exposes private photos of 6.8 million users

DPC was investigating to determine whether the company had complied with strict new EU privacy rules in its response to a number of breaches, including the one that exposed photos.
 

Just Married: Saina Nehwal ties the knot with 'best match' Parupalli Kashyap

Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.” (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Australia vs India: R Ashwin injury could unsettle India, feels Michael Hussey

Ashwin had returned figures of 6 for 149 from 86.5 overs in India's 31-run win over Australia in Adelaide. (Photo: AFP)

India bowled a little bit short, Australia pacers could benefit: Allan Border

With R Ashwin injured, India drafted in Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, making it a four-men pace attack -- only the third time in their Test history. (Photo: AP)

Lasith Malinga back as Sri Lanka ODI, T20 skipper

Malinga had lost his captaincy as well as his place in the team after recurring injuries which forced him to sit out many tournaments.(Photo: AFP)

Australia vs India 2nd Test: Our batsmen have to be disciplined on day 2, says Vihari

India went in with four pacers for only the third time in their Test history, and Vihari, who bowled 14 overs, said he understood the role of bowling a few overs through this match. (Photo: AFP)

What has he achieved? Gambhir slams Ravi Shastri over 'best travelling team' remark

Shastri comments had also not gone down well with former India captains Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid along with a vast majority of fans. (Photo: AP/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham