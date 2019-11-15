The complete list of players traded and retained by the IPL clubs before the auction

There has been a massive overhaul of the squads by the Indian Premier League team. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Following today’s deadline for franchises to extend Player Contracts, 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises.

Kings XI Punjab (INR 42.70 cr) now have the highest salary cap available going into the auction while Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) have the most number of player slots available (including 6 overseas slots). After today’s deadline, Chennai Super Kings (20) have the largest squad size.

Of the eight franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) have released the most players while Sunrisers Hyderabad (5) have released the least players from their squad.

Here's the detailed list of the IPL squads ahead of the auctions with the salary cap available to buy players.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif.

Salary cap available for auction: 14.60 cr

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin (traded in), Ajinkya Rahane (traded in).

Salary cap available for auction: 27.85 cr

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham (traded in), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith (traded in), Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande.

Salary cap available for auction: 42.70 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad (traded in).

Salary cap available for auction: 35.65 cr

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult (traded in), Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (traded in), Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford (traded in), Jayant Yadav.

Salary cap available for auction: 13.05 cr

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande (traded in), Rahul Tewatia (traded in), Ankit Rajpoot (traded in).

Salary cap available for auction: 28.90 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

Salary cap available for auction: 27.90 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Salary cap available for auction: 17.00 cr

Here are the players that were traded.

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakh

Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 crore

Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore

Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders)

