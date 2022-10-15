  
Sports Cricket 15 Oct 2022 India romp to sevent ...
Sports, Cricket

India romp to seventh Women's Asia Cup title with easy win over Sri Lanka

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 15, 2022, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu pose with the trophy ahead of the Womens Asia Cup 2022 final cricket match, in Bangladesh. (Image: PTI)
 Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu pose with the trophy ahead of the Womens Asia Cup 2022 final cricket match, in Bangladesh. (Image: PTI)

SYLHET: India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions.

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.

It was a procession after Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu got run out in the third over following a mix up with Anushka Sanjeewani who too got run out six balls later.

Renuka, who has been in top form since the Commonwealth Games in August, sent back Hasini Perera on the very first ball she faced. The left-hander checked her shot only to be caught at cover, leaving Sri Lanka at nine for four.

The Sri Lankans were in dire need of a partnership but Kavisha Dilhari's fall made it 16 for five as she was bowled while trying to play an incoming delivery from Renuka across the line.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad got her first wicket after Nilakshi de Silva played on to her stumps while trying to cut a ball close to her body. At 32 for eight, being bowled out for a sub-50 total was very much on    the cards, but Ranaweera saved them from that ignominy with an unbeaten 18 off 22 balls.

The Indians bowled with discipline but poor shot selection contributed more to Sri Lanka's steep slide. After a memorable win over Pakistan in the semifinals, it seemed the occasion got the better of Sri Lanka.
India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply in the run chase. However, both the batters did well in the tournament, with Shafali getting back to form and Jemimah making a successful comeback from injury.

The elegant Mandhana played some exquisite strokes on way to completing the formality alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out off 14). Smriti's effort included three sixes and six boundaries. Fittingly, she sealed the win with a maximum off Oshadi Ranasinghe.

The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage.

The Indians took a lap of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and, in a fine gesture, got clicked with the entire groundstaff after their triumph, which was witnessed by a sizeable turnout.

...
Tags: india women cricket team, sri lanka cricket


Horoscope 16 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

The new competition will be formalised when the BCCI meets next week. (Representational Image/Twitter)

India to debut women's IPL next year: Reports

Anjani kumar IPS along with other committe members Venkatpati Raju and Vanka Pratap inspected the grounds

SC appointed panel inspects Hyderabad Gymkhana grounds

India's Kuldeep Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Anrich Nortje (not pictured) during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Spinners shine as India clinch ODI series against SA

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny (ANI)

Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI President, Jay Shah to remain secretary



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sri Lanka 'safe' to host LPL, says Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando with Brand Ambassador of Sri Lanka Tourism and cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya address a press conference to promote Sri Lanka tourism in India, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mobile phones to be allowed in Uppal stadium first time

Police have banned carrying video cameras, cigarettes, laptops, liquor bottles, lighters, firecrackers, selfie sticks and drugs inside the stadium. — DC File Image

HCA chairs unsettle Rohit Sharma

The chairs that were provided by the HCA for Rohit Sharma at the post match press conference. (DC)

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Pakistani cricket umpire Asad Rauf speaks during a news conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 29, 2013. (Photo: PTI)

India - Australia decider in lucky stadium

Dinesh Karthik hits a six during the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur, India, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->