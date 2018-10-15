search on deccanchronicle.com
Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
The lady, who has alleged charges of harassment on Johri has not revealed her identity.
On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: On a day when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, a former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment.

"I have doubts whether the proper procedure was followed in his appointment. One fine day Rahul Johri was accompanied by the then BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur and introduced to us in the board meeting as our new CEO."

 

"I immediately objected to his appointment and asked what procedure was followed and who were the board members to interview him. I received no satisfactory answer."

"It was only the suggestion of the Lodha Panel. There was no Supreme Court direction then and Johri was appointed at the salary of Rs. 8 crore," Shah added.

Rahul Johri is the son of Dinesh Johri, who was actively involved in politics. He was a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Bharatiya Janata Party (Bareilly Assembly constituency) and Anurag Thakur, who also headed the Indian cricket board is a member of 16th Lok Sabha from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

The lady, who has alleged charges of harassment on Johri, has not revealed her identity and many in the Indian cricket board believe that the CoA would exonerate Johri if the woman does not come in person to lodge the complaint.

Tags: rahul johri, board of control for cricket in india (bcci), niranjan shah, #metoo


