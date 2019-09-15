IND vs SA 1st T20: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

India will face South Africa on Wednesday at Mohali in the second match of the three-match T20I series. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The first T20 match has been abandoned without a ball being bowled.

With the first match being abandoned, the second match will take place at Mohali on Wednesday.

Here's the probable playing eleven for the second match.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The seemingly unconquerable Indians will be taking on the South Africans, who have had a squad overhaul for the India tour and will look at a rejuvenated performance against them. India is considered to be an all-out favourite to win the entire T20 series, despite the Africans standing above them at number three in current standings. This is, because, the current South African squad bears very less resemblance to the squad that helped achieve this ranking.