Sports Cricket 15 Sep 2019 IND vs SA 1st T20: M ...
Sports, Cricket

IND vs SA 1st T20: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2019, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
The seemingly unconquerable Indians will be taking on a recently overhauled South African side in the second match.
India will face South Africa on Wednesday at Mohali in the second match of the three-match T20I series. (Photo: AFP)
 India will face South Africa on Wednesday at Mohali in the second match of the three-match T20I series. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai:  The first T20 match has been abandoned without a ball being bowled.

With the first match being abandoned, the second match will take place at Mohali on Wednesday.

 

Here's the probable playing eleven for the second match.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The seemingly unconquerable Indians will be taking on the South Africans, who have had a squad overhaul for the India tour and will look at a rejuvenated performance against them. India is considered to be an all-out favourite to win the entire T20 series, despite the Africans standing above them at number three in current standings. This is, because, the current South African squad bears very less resemblance to the squad that helped achieve this ranking.

...
Tags: india vs south africa, indian cricket team, south africa cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

David Alaba picked up the injury while warming up for Saturday's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig, which ended in a 1-1 draw. (Photo: AFP)

Bayern Munich's David Alaba sustains injury in left thigh

India captain Virat Kohli has made it amply clear that the youngsters will have to prove themselves in the

'I never expected to get more than 4-5 opportunities, same for youngsters': Kohli

Around 30 per cent uncovered part of the ground has lots of water and water puddles were all over the outfield. (Photo: AFP)

IND vs SA 1st T20: Toss delayed after heavy downpour

Paceman Stuart Broad pounded in, roared on by a packed crowd, who raised the roof when he demolished Marcus Harris's off-stump in the fifth over, removing the batsman for nine. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: England close in on Ashes-levelling win after Broad double



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IND vs SA 1st T20: Toss delayed after heavy downpour

Around 30 per cent uncovered part of the ground has lots of water and water puddles were all over the outfield. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: England close in on Ashes-levelling win after Broad double

Paceman Stuart Broad pounded in, roared on by a packed crowd, who raised the roof when he demolished Marcus Harris's off-stump in the fifth over, removing the batsman for nine. (Photo: AFP)

IND vs SA 1st T20: Pre-match analysis

India will face South Africa on Sundat at Dharamsala in the first match of the three-match T20I series. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli explains why Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal were dropped for SA series

Since the West Indies tour, the selectors haven’t selected the pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo: Twitter)

Watch: Steve Smith take one-handed catch to dismiss Chris Woakes

Steve Smith, who is in exceptional form, had recently taken an in-human catch to sent England’s Chris Woakes back into the pavilion. (Photo: England and Wales Cricket Board/Twitter) [ECB])
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham