search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Cricket Australia to probe Moeen Ali's 'Osama' allegations against Aussie player

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Moeen made the claim in his soon-to-be released autobiography.
According to Moeen, another raising of the incident at the conclusion of the series was again met with a denial by the player in question, who added that some of his best friends were Muslim. (Photo: AFP)
 According to Moeen, another raising of the incident at the conclusion of the series was again met with a denial by the player in question, who added that some of his best friends were Muslim. (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: Cricket Australia has decided to launch a probe into England all-rounder Moeen Ali's allegations that he was racially abused by an Australian player during the 2015 Ashes.

Moeen, who is of Islamic faith, made the claim in his soon-to-be released autobiography.

 

The alleged abuse occurred during the first Test of the series in Cardiff, in which the Englishman made a fine Ashes debut, scoring 77 and taking five wickets in a comfortable win for the hosts.

"It was a great first Ashes Test in terms of my personal performance," Moeen wrote.

"However there was one incident which had distracted me. An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, 'Take that, Osama'.

"I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field.

"I told a couple of the guys what the player had said to me and I think (England coach) Trevor Bayliss must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the Australians' coach."

According to Moeen, another raising of the incident at the conclusion of the series was again met with a denial by the player in question, who added that some of his best friends were Muslim.

"Lehmann asked the player, 'Did you call Moeen Osama?' He denied it, saying, 'No, I said, 'Take that, you part-timer'.

"I must say I was amused when I heard that, obviously I had to take the player's word for it, though for the rest of the match I was angry."

In reaction to the allegation, a Cricket Australia Spokesperson said: "Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, or in society.

"We have a clear set of values and behaviours that comes with representing our country.

"We take this matter very seriously, and are following up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) as a matter of urgency to seek further clarification around the alleged incident.

Tags: moeen ali, cricket australia, the ashes, england cricket team


Related Stories

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan, Arjun have lovely messages for Manmarziyaan's Taapsee, but she's still 'angry'

Taapsee Paanu is yet to work with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.
 

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant bans triathlete after discovering he could eat a lot

Bobrowski said none of the restaurant staff raised any qualms during his mammoth meal, but it was when he got to the till that he sensed trouble.
 

Apple teased by Xiaomi for over-the-top pricing of iPhones

The social media got flooded with the memes and trolls of Apple after the launch of 2018 iPhones..
 

Make-up, skincare have chemicals that could make women infertile, cause breast cancer

After analysing more than a 100 women, US scientists found those who have these chemicals in their urine produce abnormal amounts of the reproductive hormones oestrogen and progesterone. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For 'toughest policing role', Indian-origin officer honoured in UK

The award citation described Basu's job as 'one of the toughest policing roles in the country' and praised his hard work and dedication in achieving such seniority within the force as the 'first officer of Asian heritage to hold the post in the UK'. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)
 

Kate Middleton launches first solo charity campaign to help disadvantaged UK children

Researchers have highlighted the importance of early intervention and how children from disadvantaged backgrounds who do not receive the right help at school age can suffer lifelong problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India’s problems are all within the dressing room

Virat Kohli

Asia Cup 2018: Super Over to be introduced in upcoming edition

A tie-breaking Super Over is set to be introduced in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, which means that there will be a clear winner and the trophy will not be shared. (Photo: AFP)

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka set to lock horns in opener

While the India-Pakistan clash is being perceived as the main highlight of the tournament, all the team captains have made it clear that they are not going to take any side lightly. (Photo: AP)

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)

After Ravi Shastri's request, Cricket Australia open to more tour games against India

India are slated to tour Australia for three T20 internationals, four Test matches, and three ODIs from November 21 to January 18. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham