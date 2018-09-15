search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: Super Over to be introduced in upcoming edition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
This will be the first time the Asia Cup will be played with the Super Over provision.
A tie-breaking Super Over is set to be introduced in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, which means that there will be a clear winner and the trophy will not be shared. (Photo: AFP)
  A tie-breaking Super Over is set to be introduced in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, which means that there will be a clear winner and the trophy will not be shared. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: A tie-breaking Super Over is set to be introduced in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, which means that there will be a clear winner and the trophy will not be shared.

A Super Over,also called a one-over eliminator in the event of a match being tie, is a tie-breaking method, which was initially used in T20 formats. It is a reduced version of the match that consists only of one over (six balls) and two wickets for each team. 

 

According to the Playing Conditions released to all participating teams in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, the official result of the match would be a "tie" but within the context of the tournament the winning team of the "Super Over" will be declared the winner of the match and the victory is seen as equivalent of "one earned in a regular match". 

Runs scored in super overs do not count towards a player's statistical record. 

Like all ICC events, where the Super Over is introduced, this will be the first time the Asia Cup will be played with the Super Over provision. 

Match officials

 C. Shamsuddin, Anil Chaudhary, and Nitin Menon will be the Indian umpires who will officiate the matches of the six-team tourna 

Umpires from other participating teams except Hong Kong will also officiate as on field, TV and reserve umpires with the ICC appointed umpires.. 

List of other umpires for Asia Cup: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka), Anisur Rahman (Bangladesh) and Afghanistan's Ahmed Shah Pakteen will officiate with the on field ICC umpires Marais Erasmus & Shaun George (both from South Africa), Gregory Brathwaite (Barbados) and Rod Tucker (Australia).

Match referees 

Australia's David Boon and Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft are the match referees for the Tournament.

Tags: super over, asia cup 2018, team india


Related Stories

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka set to lock horns in opener
Asia Cup 2018: Skipper Rohit Sharma, other limited-overs specialists leave for Dubai
ICC ODI rankings: Jasprit Bumrah looks to maintain top spot ahead of Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2018: India under pressure from Champions Trophy defeat, says Hasan Ali


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Having sex once a week can make you feel 15 years younger, study shows

According to 50-year-olds and those older, having sex at least four times, exercising 16 times and taking a holiday or mini-break in the span of one year helped them feel younger. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Imran Khan to ban cheese to boost Pakistan's economy, Twitter goes berserk

Newly elected PM believes the move will help the country stave off a USD 12 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Photo: AP/ Pixabay)
 

Chennai goes 'bananas' for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The idol is constructed in a seated position with a swastika sign on its blessing hand. (Photo: ANI)
 

Replying on WhatsApp to get one-swipe easy on Android, like iPhones

WhatsApp seems to be working on more convenience-oriented features for its Android users.
 

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Beluga whales adopt lonely narwhal lost at sea

Their interactions, rolling and rubbing against each other near the water's surface and flashing their genitals, for example, suggests the narwhal has been fully accepted by the pod.(Photo: Youtube Screengrab/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka set to lock horns in opener

While the India-Pakistan clash is being perceived as the main highlight of the tournament, all the team captains have made it clear that they are not going to take any side lightly. (Photo: AP)

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)

After Ravi Shastri's request, Cricket Australia open to more tour games against India

India are slated to tour Australia for three T20 internationals, four Test matches, and three ODIs from November 21 to January 18. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka Cricket calls for police probe on controversial e-mail

(Photo: AP)

World Cup rehearsal for India, says Rohit Sharma

India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham