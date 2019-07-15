Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Sports Cricket 15 Jul 2019 World Cup Final 2019 ...
Sports, Cricket

World Cup Final 2019: Kane Williamson declared player of the series

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Williamson went on to score 578 runs in the tournament and he even registered centuries against South Africa and West Indies.
With this feat, Kane Williamson became the second skipper to win the player of the tournament in the history of World Cup. New Zealand's Martin Crowe had achieved the feat in 1992 World Cup. (Photo: AFP)
 With this feat, Kane Williamson became the second skipper to win the player of the tournament in the history of World Cup. New Zealand's Martin Crowe had achieved the feat in 1992 World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

London: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was announced as the player of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

With this feat, Williamson became the second skipper to win the player of the tournament in the history of World Cup. New Zealand's Martin Crowe had achieved the feat in 1992 World Cup.

 

"Look, it certainly wasn't just one extra run. So many small parts in that match that could have gone either way as we saw. Congratulations to England on a fantastic campaign. It's been challenging, the pitches have been a little different to what we expected. Lots of talk of 300-plus scores, but we haven't seen many of those," Williamson said at the post-match ceremony.

"I'd like to thank the New Zealand team for the fight they showed to keep us in the tournament and get us this far. A tie in the final. So many parts to it. The players are shattered at the moment. Obviously, it's devastating. They've performed at such a high level through the tournament," he added.

Williamson went on to score 578 runs in the tournament and he even registered centuries against South Africa and West Indies in the 2019 World Cup.

The right-handed batsman finished at the fourth spot in the leading run-scorer list for the World Cup.

The final between England and New Zealand was one for the ages as the match between both these sides did not have a winner after 50-over and super over action. In the end, England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the match. With this win, England lifted their maiden 50-over World Cup title.

"There wasn't a lot in that game, jeez. I'd like to commiserate with Kane. The fight, the spirit they showed. I thought it was a hard, hard game. This has been a four-year journey, we've developed a lot over those years, particularly the last two. To get over the line today means the world to us," Morgan said at the post-match ceremony.

"The guys in the middle keep us cool, the way they play, the experience. It's calming at times. Not a lot between the teams. Just delighted we're lifting the trophy today. As long as he wasn't too cooked [sending Stokes back out for the Super Over]. Full credit to those two boys and Jofra. Every time he plays, he improves. The world is really at his feet at the moment," he added.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis posted a score of 241/8 in the allotted fifty overs. Henry Nicholls top-scored for the Black Caps as he played a knock of 55 runs, whereas Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett scalped three wickets each for England.

Chasing a moderate target, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the final over they needed 15 runs to win. England had the rub of the green going their way as Martin Guptill's throw went to the boundary, giving England four runs due to an over-throw. But New Zealand managed to keep their nerve to take the match into the Super Over.

In the Super Over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each, but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the final.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, kane williamson, 2019 world cup final: eng vs nz, england vs new zealand
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Britain's Royal Mail postal service announced it would mark both the World Cup win and England's victory at the 2017 Women's World Cup with a series of special stamps. (Photo:AP/AFP/PTI)

World Cup Final 2019: Queen salutes England after World Cup glory

The incredible climax at Lord's gave England their first World Cup and ensured Stokes's lasting legacy will be his heroics in the final instead of the 2017 street brawl that threatened to ruin his career. (Photo :AFP)

World Cup final 2019: 'World Cup Win was redemption for 2016 T-20 loss', says Stokes

In a high drama encounter on Sunday night, the pendulum swung viciously in the final over with England needing nine from three balls when Ben Stokes hit Trent Boult to the deep. The return throw from Martin Guptill hit Stokes' bat as he dived to make his ground for the second run, with the ball rebounding to the rope for additional four runs. Ben Stokes later apologised to New Zealand for that lucky unintentional touch. (Photo:AP)

World Cup Final 2019: Kane Williamson rues the unlucky overthrow in the last over

In the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241. Similarly, in the super over, both managed to score 15 runs. (Photo:AP)

World Cup Final 2019: Twitterati asks ICC to declare joint winners after super-over



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Flying soldier' enthrals crowd at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Zapata, who invented the first functional hover board, was given a USD 1.47 million grant by the French military last year for the development of an aeronautical micro-jet engine, according to Russian television network, RT. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In an ode to Vajpayee, NDMC schools to now be renamed 'Atal Adal Vidyalaya'

Vajpayee was one of the founding members of Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the municipal council. (Photo: File)
 

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.
 

Salman Khan gives important message with his hilarious #BottleCapChallenge video

Salman Khan doing #BottleCapChallenge. (Video: Twitter)
 

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

Apple has completed work on a new front-facing camera lens that will allow it to significantly reduce its TrueDepth camera array and thereby succeed in reducing the size of the notch. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

Kids watch Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 in theatres.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

World Cup final 2019: 'World Cup Win was redemption for 2016 T-20 loss', says Stokes

The incredible climax at Lord's gave England their first World Cup and ensured Stokes's lasting legacy will be his heroics in the final instead of the 2017 street brawl that threatened to ruin his career. (Photo :AFP)

World Cup Final 2019: Kane Williamson rues the unlucky overthrow in the last over

In a high drama encounter on Sunday night, the pendulum swung viciously in the final over with England needing nine from three balls when Ben Stokes hit Trent Boult to the deep. The return throw from Martin Guptill hit Stokes' bat as he dived to make his ground for the second run, with the ball rebounding to the rope for additional four runs. Ben Stokes later apologised to New Zealand for that lucky unintentional touch. (Photo:AP)

World Cup Final 2019: Twitterati asks ICC to declare joint winners after super-over

In the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241. Similarly, in the super over, both managed to score 15 runs. (Photo:AP)

World Cup final 2019: Liam Plunkett oldest player to bag 3 wickets in finals

Liam Plunkett scalped three wickets in the final against New Zealand to achieve this feat. (Photo:AFP)

World Cup Final 2019: 'Loss in the World Cup final is indigestable', says Williamson

Kane Williamson reacts during the trophy presentation. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham