Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 15 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: Hav ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Have a look at India and Pakistan's one-sided World Cup history

AFP
Published Jun 15, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation to IND-PAK games.
India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. (Photo: AP)
  India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. (Photo: AP)

Manchester: An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge TV ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

 

Yet the record between the subcontinental giants at the World Cup is strangely lopsided, with India having won all six of their matches in previous editions of the one-day showpiece tournament.  

Below AFP Sport looks back at the history of World Cup matches between India and Pakistan.

Miandad turns kangaroo

1992: India 216-7 (49 overs) beat Pakistan 173 (48.1 overs) by 43 runs at the SCG. India's one-day rivalry with Pakistan dates back to 1978 but it was not until 1992 that they locked horns in a World Cup.

India won comfortably but it was Pakistan's Javed Miandad who stole the show with his cheeky on-field antics.

Annoyed by India wicket-keeper Kiran More's constant appealing and chatter behind the stumps, batting great Miandad did a kangaroo-hopping imitation of the gloveman much to the amusement of the crowd.

Pakistan, led by Imran Khan, may have lost this match but they went on to be crowned champions.

Jadeja blitz in Bangalore

1996: India 287-8 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 248-9 (49 overs) by 39 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Long before the advent of big-hitters in Twenty20 cricket, India batsman Ajay Jadeja took Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis to the cleaners in a 1996 quarter-final in Bangalore.

Waqar was hammered for 40 runs in his last two overs as Jadeja smashed 45 off 25 balls to guide India to 287-8, a total they defended with ease.

Prasad seals the deal

1999: India 227-6 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 180 (45.3 overs) by 47 runs at Old Trafford. Venkatesh Prasad was the star in a game played against the backdrop of the Kargil war.

A raucous sell-out crowd in Manchester at Old Trafford witnessed paceman Prasad dismantle Pakistan's strong batting line-up with a return of 5-27.
Despite the political tension surrounding the Super Six encounter -- supervised by a massive police contingent -- the match finished without incident.

Tendulkar pummels Akhtar

2003: Pakistan 273-7 (50 overs) lost to India 276-4 (45.4 overs) by six wickets at Centurion

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar got the better of Pakistan spearhead Shoaib Akhtar, hitting the fast bowler for a six high over backward point en route to a 98 that set the tone for India's successful run-chase in a league match following a hundred by Pakistan's Saeed Anwar.

Shaharyar Khan, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said afterwards: "India had overshadowed us mainly through the genius of Tendulkar but there was no disgrace in losing the match."

Meanwhile, the 'Little Master' himself summed up his innings succinctly by saying: "I told myself, if I see it I will hit it."

Afridi bowls, fielders drop

2011: India 260-9 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 231 (49.5 overs) by 29 runs at Mohali.

It was a given dropping Tendulkar would prove costly for Pakistan but giving him four reprieves in this semi-final was something else and sparked several conspiracy theories.   

Tendulkar was dropped on 27, 45, 70 and 81 - -- thrice off the bowling of Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who said "sorry" to his nation after the loss.

Tendulkar top-scored with 85 as India booked their berth in a final where they clinched their second World Cup title with victory over Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium -- their star player's home ground.

Kohli leads the demolition

2015: India 300-7 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 224 (47 overs) by 76 runs at the Adelaide Oval.

Emerging from the shadows cast by the retired Tendulkar, Virat Kohli gave a foretaste of things to come with 107 off 126 balls to thwart a potent Pakistan attack led by Mohammad Irfan.

"I just look to stand up to them because I hate to lose and play passionately," Kohli said after his man-of-the match performance.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, england vs pakistan
Location: United Kingdom, England, Manchester


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

India will face Pakistan in the much-awaited World Cup clash on June 16. (Photo: File)

'India far better than Pakistan as a team', says Kapil Dev

The tense political situation between India and Pakistan lends an extra level of animosity whenever the feuding neighbours clash on the cricket pitch. (Photo: AFP)

Harbhajan warns Indian stars to expect sleepless night ahead of IND-PAK clash

India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Twitter floods with memes ahead of IND-PAK clash

The only downside for England were injuries to captain Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Jason Roy which forced them to leave the field and forced changes in the batting order. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Joe Root steers England to victory over West Indies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

Sagar Shah (Photo: Facebook/@sagar.shah.378)
 

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This Pakistan-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

After arriving in Manchester, Bashir checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:Screengrab)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Harbhajan warns Indian stars to expect sleepless night ahead of IND-PAK clash

The tense political situation between India and Pakistan lends an extra level of animosity whenever the feuding neighbours clash on the cricket pitch. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Twitter floods with memes ahead of IND-PAK clash

India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Joe Root steers England to victory over West Indies

The only downside for England were injuries to captain Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Jason Roy which forced them to leave the field and forced changes in the batting order. (Photo: AFP)

Ricky Ponting puts out a Warne-ing

David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan.

Best yet to come: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham